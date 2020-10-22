All Pokémon returning in Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC

The Pokédex is expanding again thanks to the next expansion.

Just like in the previous Isle of Armor expansion, The Crown Tundra is adding a good chunk of Pokémon back into the Pokédex for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Not every returning Pokémon has been confirmed before the DLC actually releases on Oct. 22, but many have been shown off in trailers, images, and other media, leading to a pretty extensive list of popular names.

We do know that every Legendary Pokémon that has been featured in a main series Pokémon game is going to be available to capture in The Crown Tundra by completing Dynamax Adventures. Including that information, here is every Pokémon that has been confirmed to be making a return in the newest Sword and Shield expansion.

Kanto

Nidoran♀

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♂

Nidorino

Nidoking

Zubat

Golbat

Electabuzz

Magmar

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Johto

Crobat

Elekid

Magby

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Hoenn

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Swablu

Altaria

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Absol

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Relicanth

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Sinnoh

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Electivire

Magmortar

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Unova

Audino

Cryogonal

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Genesect

Kalos

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Carbink

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Volcanion

Alola

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

For a list that mixes non-confirmed Pokémon and these Pokémon that have since been confirmed, you can look back at a leak that showcased some files found within Sword and Shield back in June, revealing these names and several others.