All Pokémon returning in Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC

Just like in the previous Isle of Armor expansion, The Crown Tundra is adding a good chunk of Pokémon back into the Pokédex for Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Not every returning Pokémon has been confirmed before the DLC actually releases on Oct. 22, but many have been shown off in trailers, images, and other media, leading to a pretty extensive list of popular names.
We do know that every Legendary Pokémon that has been featured in a main series Pokémon game is going to be available to capture in The Crown Tundra by completing Dynamax Adventures. Including that information, here is every Pokémon that has been confirmed to be making a return in the newest Sword and Shield expansion.
Kanto
- Nidoran♀
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran♂
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
Johto
- Crobat
- Elekid
- Magby
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
Hoenn
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Absol
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Relicanth
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
Sinnoh
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
Unova
- Audino
- Cryogonal
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Genesect
Kalos
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Carbink
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Diancie
- Volcanion
Alola
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
For a list that mixes non-confirmed Pokémon and these Pokémon that have since been confirmed, you can look back at a leak that showcased some files found within Sword and Shield back in June, revealing these names and several others.