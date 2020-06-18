All returning Pokémon added in the Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

Along with a new story, location, and content, Game Freak also added in 105 older Pokémon that were missing from the original Galar Pokédex in Sword and Shield.

Now as trainers wander the Isle of Armor, they can capture Pokémon from older regions or transfer over old friends using Pokémon Home to join their journey throughout the new DLC.

All of the Pokémon added in through the Isle of Armor, and later the Crown Tundra, expansions will be available to obtain for all players even if they don’t purchase the DLC. They might not be able to encounter them right away, but they are by no means locked behind a paywall.

There are new Pokémon coming in from every region, so no matter which adventure from previous games was your favorite, you will be seeing a little bit of everything that the franchise has to offer. Though in terms of representation, Kanto was given the most, while Hoenn got the short end of the stick.

Here are all of the returning Pokémon added to the game through Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion, including all of the starters that we knew would be making it in ahead of time.

Kanto

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Psyduck

Golduck

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Lickitung

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Staryu

Starmie

Scyther

Pinsir

Tauros

Johto

Igglybuff

Marill

Azumarill

Politoed

Slowking

Dunsparce

Scizor

Heracross

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon 2

Miltank

Blissey

Hoenn

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Azurill

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Sinnoh

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Buneary

Lopunny

Happiny

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Tangrowth

Porygon-Z

Unova

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Petilil

Lilligant

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Zorua

Zoroark

Emolga

Foongus

Amoonguss

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Bouffalant

Larvesta

Volcarona

Kalos

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Dedenne

Klefki

Alola