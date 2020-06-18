All returning Pokémon added in the Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

Along with a new story, location, and content, Game Freak also added in 105 older Pokémon that were missing from the original Galar Pokédex in Sword and Shield.
Now as trainers wander the Isle of Armor, they can capture Pokémon from older regions or transfer over old friends using Pokémon Home to join their journey throughout the new DLC.
All of the Pokémon added in through the Isle of Armor, and later the Crown Tundra, expansions will be available to obtain for all players even if they don’t purchase the DLC. They might not be able to encounter them right away, but they are by no means locked behind a paywall.
There are new Pokémon coming in from every region, so no matter which adventure from previous games was your favorite, you will be seeing a little bit of everything that the franchise has to offer. Though in terms of representation, Kanto was given the most, while Hoenn got the short end of the stick.
Here are all of the returning Pokémon added to the game through Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion, including all of the starters that we knew would be making it in ahead of time.
Kanto
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Lickitung
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Tauros
Johto
- Igglybuff
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Politoed
- Slowking
- Dunsparce
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon 2
- Miltank
- Blissey
Hoenn
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Azurill
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
Sinnoh
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Happiny
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Tangrowth
- Porygon-Z
Unova
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Venipede
- Whirlipede
- Scolipede
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Emolga
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Druddigon
- Bouffalant
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
Kalos
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Dedenne
- Klefki
Alola
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Comfey
- Sandygast
- Palossand