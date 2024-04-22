All Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Field Research, Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Take action during Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2024, with every featured Pokémon being available to encounter through Field Research. Pair that with increased Shiny odds and two Collection Challenges to complete, and you have a manageable event with some nice bonuses.
Set to run from April 22 to 26 at 8pm local time, Sustainability Week 2024 will have you using Field Research and Eggs to encounter featured species in Pokémon Go. Every Pokémon included in this year’s event has increased Shiny odds to pair with Buddy-centric bonuses. If you plan on making the most out of this sustainable event, these are the rewards you can expect from Field Research and the Collection Challenges.
All Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards
All Pokémon encountered through Field Research during this event have increased chances to be Shiny, just like the 2km Egg hatches.
|Field Research tasks
|Field Research rewards
|Hatch an Egg
|Combee encounter
|Catch five Pokémon
|Binacle encounter
|Catch 10 Pokémon
|Foongus encounter
|Explore 1km
|Trubbish encounter
|Explore 2km
|Drilbur
How to complete Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards
Sustainability Week Collection Challenge: Drilbur guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a DrilburEvolve a Drilbur into Excadrill
|10.000 XP5,000 Stardust
Sustainability Week Collection Challenge: Trubbish guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a TrubbishEvolve a Trubbish into Garbodor
|10.000 XP5,000 Stardust
You should use this event as a chance to catch as many female Combee as possible since the odds of finding one outside of events make it very rare.