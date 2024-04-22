Trubbish Pokemon TCG art.
All Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Field Research, Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Get out and research your environment.
Take action during Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2024, with every featured Pokémon being available to encounter through Field Research. Pair that with increased Shiny odds and two Collection Challenges to complete, and you have a manageable event with some nice bonuses. 

Set to run from April 22 to 26 at 8pm local time, Sustainability Week 2024 will have you using Field Research and Eggs to encounter featured species in Pokémon Go. Every Pokémon included in this year’s event has increased Shiny odds to pair with Buddy-centric bonuses. If you plan on making the most out of this sustainable event, these are the rewards you can expect from Field Research and the Collection Challenges.

All Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week.
Find these Pokémon in Eggs or as rewards. Image via Niantic

All Pokémon encountered through Field Research during this event have increased chances to be Shiny, just like the 2km Egg hatches.

Field Research tasksField Research rewards
Hatch an EggCombee encounter
Catch five PokémonBinacle encounter
Catch 10 PokémonFoongus encounter
Explore 1km Trubbish encounter
Explore 2kmDrilbur

How to complete Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards

Sustainability Week Collection Challenge: Drilbur guide

Pokémon Collection listCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a DrilburEvolve a Drilbur into Excadrill10.000 XP5,000 Stardust

Sustainability Week Collection Challenge: Trubbish guide

Pokémon Collection listCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a TrubbishEvolve a Trubbish into Garbodor10.000 XP5,000 Stardust

You should use this event as a chance to catch as many female Combee as possible since the odds of finding one outside of events make it very rare.

related content
Read Article Pokémon Go’s ‘unpolished’ avatar update was rushed out, major changes unlikely according to report
Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu pose and costumes in use.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go’s ‘unpolished’ avatar update was rushed out, major changes unlikely according to report
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go: All character customization options and how to use them
A Pokemon Go avatar stepping through a large door.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go: All character customization options and how to use them
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 20, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day: All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards
BellSprout Communtiy Day Pokemon Go promo image.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day: All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 19, 2024
