All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Field Research, Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Don't take the smaller Pokémon for wimps!
No Special or Timed Research doesn’t mean a Pokémon Go event isn’t worth experiencing—which is why you should put your focus on the Sizable Surprises’ Field Research and pair of Collection Challenges instead. 

Sizable Surprises runs from April 4 at 10am local time to April 9 at 8pm local time, with a focus on Pokémon notable for being big or small, even offering increased odds of encountering XXS or XXL Pokémon in the wild. Multiple Shiny Pokémon will make their debut during this event as well, such as Shiny Wimpod. If you want to lock down more encounters with this Pokémon Go event’s featured species, you can complete exclusive Field Research and Collection Challenges to earn a few bonuses

All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Field Research tasks and rewards

Kartana, Celesteela, and Wailmer om Pokemon Go
This is an event that plays to all Pokémon sizes. Image via Niantic
Field Research taskField Research rewards
Win a RaidOne Rare Candy
Catch three WailmerWailmer encounter
Catch three WimpodWimpod encounter
Catch five PokémonTynamo encounter
Cutiefly encounter
Catch 20 PokémonOnix encounter
Snorlax encounter

How to complete Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards

Sizable Surprises: Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Collection listCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a Diglett
Catch a Joltik
Catch a Tynamo
Catch a Cutiefly
Catch a Wimpod		3,000 XP
10 Razz Berries
Wimpod encounter

Sizable Surprises: Giant Gems Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Collection listCollection Challenge rewards
Catch an Onix
Catch a Snorlax
Catch a Mantine
Catch a Wailmer
Catch a Cetoddle		3,000 XP
10 Pinap Berries
Wailmer encounter
