All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Field Research, Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

No Special or Timed Research doesn’t mean a Pokémon Go event isn’t worth experiencing—which is why you should put your focus on the Sizable Surprises’ Field Research and pair of Collection Challenges instead.

Recommended Videos

Sizable Surprises runs from April 4 at 10am local time to April 9 at 8pm local time, with a focus on Pokémon notable for being big or small, even offering increased odds of encountering XXS or XXL Pokémon in the wild. Multiple Shiny Pokémon will make their debut during this event as well, such as Shiny Wimpod. If you want to lock down more encounters with this Pokémon Go event’s featured species, you can complete exclusive Field Research and Collection Challenges to earn a few bonuses.

All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Field Research tasks and rewards

This is an event that plays to all Pokémon sizes. Image via Niantic

Field Research task Field Research rewards Win a Raid One Rare Candy Catch three Wailmer Wailmer encounter Catch three Wimpod Wimpod encounter Catch five Pokémon Tynamo encounter

Cutiefly encounter Catch 20 Pokémon Onix encounter

Snorlax encounter

How to complete Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards

Sizable Surprises: Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch a Diglett

Catch a Joltik

Catch a Tynamo

Catch a Cutiefly

Catch a Wimpod 3,000 XP

10 Razz Berries

Wimpod encounter

Sizable Surprises: Giant Gems Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch an Onix

Catch a Snorlax

Catch a Mantine

Catch a Wailmer

Catch a Cetoddle 3,000 XP

10 Pinap Berries

Wailmer encounter

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more