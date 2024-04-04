All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Field Research, Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

No Special or Timed Research doesn’t mean a Pokémon Go event isn’t worth experiencing—which is why you should put your focus on the Sizable Surprises’ Field Research and pair of Collection Challenges instead.
Recommended Videos
Sizable Surprises runs from April 4 at 10am local time to April 9 at 8pm local time, with a focus on Pokémon notable for being big or small, even offering increased odds of encountering XXS or XXL Pokémon in the wild. Multiple Shiny Pokémon will make their debut during this event as well, such as Shiny Wimpod. If you want to lock down more encounters with this Pokémon Go event’s featured species, you can complete exclusive Field Research and Collection Challenges to earn a few bonuses.
All Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Field Research tasks and rewards
|Field Research task
|Field Research rewards
|Win a Raid
|One Rare Candy
|Catch three Wailmer
|Wailmer encounter
|Catch three Wimpod
|Wimpod encounter
|Catch five Pokémon
|Tynamo encounter
Cutiefly encounter
|Catch 20 Pokémon
|Onix encounter
Snorlax encounter
How to complete Pokémon Go Sizable Surprises Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards
Sizable Surprises: Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Diglett
Catch a Joltik
Catch a Tynamo
Catch a Cutiefly
Catch a Wimpod
|3,000 XP
10 Razz Berries
Wimpod encounter
Sizable Surprises: Giant Gems Collection Challenge guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch an Onix
Catch a Snorlax
Catch a Mantine
Catch a Wailmer
Catch a Cetoddle
|3,000 XP
10 Pinap Berries
Wailmer encounter
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more