All Pokémon Go Out to Play: Tails of Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go is really trying to push players to try out the new Routes feature and the Out to Play event is focused entirely on incentivizing it.
Niantic is doing this by adding new research to complete, featuring Pokémon that fit the theme, and more to get you walking.
Throughout the Out to Play event from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, you can find a number of Pokémon you will want to encounter in the wild and through hatching event-exclusive Eggs while walking Routes. This includes Hisuian Growlithe, which is available in 2km and 7km Eggs and can be Shiny for the first time.
Other featured Egg hatch Pokémon include the Hisuian variants of Voltorb, Qwilfish, and Sneasel alongside Larvesta, Wimpod, and Lechonk. Pawmi, Feebas, and Eevee are among the Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild too, which means this is a great chance to work toward evolving them.
There are also two different sets of research available to complete, both themed around exploring your surroundings.
Full Pokémon Go Out to Play: Tails of Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards
Tails of Adventure Special Research page one
- Walk 1km
- Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Walk 1km
- Growlithe encounter
- Walk 2km
- Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Walk 2km
- Growlithe encounter
- Walk 3km
- Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Walk 3km
- Growlithe encounter
- Walk 4km
- Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Walk 4km
- Growlithe encounter
- Walk 5km
- Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Walk 5km
- Growlithe encounter
Total Reward: Two Incubators, one Super Incubator, and one Hisuian Growlithe encounter
All Pokémon Go Out to Play Timed Research tasks and rewards
Out to Play Timed Research page one
- Explore 5km
- One Incense
- Hatch 3 Eggs
- 1,000 Stardust
- Follow a Route
- 1,000 Stardust
- Walk 1,000m while traveling Routes
- 1,000 Stardust
- Use an Incense while following a Route
- 1,000 Stardust
- Catch 20 Pokémon while following Routes
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Reward: Hisuian Growlithe encounter and one Incubator
All Pokémon Go Out to Play FIeld Research tasks and rewards
- Hatch an Egg
- Hisuian Sneasel encounter
- Hisuian Qwilfish encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs
- Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Walk 1km
- Pawmi encounter
- Walk 5km
- Hisuian Growlite encounter
All Pokémon Go Out to Play event bonuses
- Kecleon appearing more frequently at PokéStops
- Triple XP for completing Routes
- 2/3 distance to earn Buddy Candy while exploring Routes with a Buddy Pokémon
You can complete other research like A Paldean Adventure while you grind all of this Out to Play content too.