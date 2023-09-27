All Pokémon Go Out to Play: Tails of Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go is really trying to push players to try out the new Routes feature and the Out to Play event is focused entirely on incentivizing it.

Niantic is doing this by adding new research to complete, featuring Pokémon that fit the theme, and more to get you walking.

Throughout the Out to Play event from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, you can find a number of Pokémon you will want to encounter in the wild and through hatching event-exclusive Eggs while walking Routes. This includes Hisuian Growlithe, which is available in 2km and 7km Eggs and can be Shiny for the first time.

Other featured Egg hatch Pokémon include the Hisuian variants of Voltorb, Qwilfish, and Sneasel alongside Larvesta, Wimpod, and Lechonk. Pawmi, Feebas, and Eevee are among the Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild too, which means this is a great chance to work toward evolving them.

There are also two different sets of research available to complete, both themed around exploring your surroundings.

Full Pokémon Go Out to Play: Tails of Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

These Hisuian Growlithe hats are cursed Pokémon Go items. Image via Niantic

Tails of Adventure Special Research page one

Walk 1km Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 1km Growlithe encounter

Walk 2km Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 2km Growlithe encounter

Walk 3km Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 3km Growlithe encounter

Walk 4km Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 4km Growlithe encounter

Walk 5km Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 5km Growlithe encounter



Total Reward: Two Incubators, one Super Incubator, and one Hisuian Growlithe encounter

More details for this set of Special Research will be added as information becomes available.

All Pokémon Go Out to Play Timed Research tasks and rewards

Out to Play Timed Research page one

Explore 5km One Incense

Hatch 3 Eggs 1,000 Stardust

Follow a Route 1,000 Stardust

Walk 1,000m while traveling Routes 1,000 Stardust

Use an Incense while following a Route 1,000 Stardust

Catch 20 Pokémon while following Routes 1,000 Stardust



Total Reward: Hisuian Growlithe encounter and one Incubator

All Pokémon Go Out to Play FIeld Research tasks and rewards

Hatch an Egg Hisuian Sneasel encounter Hisuian Qwilfish encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 1km Pawmi encounter

Walk 5km Hisuian Growlite encounter



All Pokémon Go Out to Play event bonuses

Kecleon appearing more frequently at PokéStops

Triple XP for completing Routes

2/3 distance to earn Buddy Candy while exploring Routes with a Buddy Pokémon

You can complete other research like A Paldean Adventure while you grind all of this Out to Play content too.

