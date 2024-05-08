Pokemon Go AR featured in Turkey.
All Pokémon Go Old Friends, New Beginnings Timed Research tasks and rewards

The odd return of old research.
Niantic has made some odd Pokémon Go decisions as of late, but pushing a years-old piece of Timed Research live out of nowhere is something we haven’t really seen before. So if you have questions about the Old Friends, New Beginnings Timed Research, so do we.

Originally released in July 2022 when Niantic added Turkish language support to Pokémon Go, the Old Friends, New Beginnings Timed Research was only available for a week in Turkey before disappearing. Now, the research is back and available for players to complete—but only under specific circumstances. Here is a guide for everything related to the Old Friends, New Beginnings Timed Research.

Pokémon Go Old Friends, New Beginnings Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Since the Old Friends, New Beginnings Timed Research is free to claim for all Pokémon Go players in the UK and EU regions, you should automatically have it in your Research tab when you load up the game.

If you are having issues finding this specific Research questline, you should check your completed Research list to see if you have already finished it, otherwise, you might need additional help getting the Old Friends, New Beginnings research.

Once you access the Old Friends, New Beginnings Timed Research, here is how to complete every task and claim the rewards.

Old Friends, New Beginnings page one

  • Earn 12 Hearts with your Buddy
    • Bulbasaur encounter
  • Earn 3,000 XP
    • Charmander encounter
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times
    • Squirtle encounter

Total Rewards: 20 Bulbasaur Candy, 20 Charmander Candy, and 20 Squirtle Candy

Old Friends, New Beginnings page two

  • Claim Reward!
    • 100 Venusaur Mega Energy
  • Claim Reward!
    • 100 Charizard Mega Energy
  • Claim Reward!
    • 100 Blastoise Mega Energy

Total Rewards: Pikachu encounter and 20 Pikachu Candy

Since this is not a retrain of the Turkish-exclusive Old Friends, New Beginnings from July 2022, none of the additional bonuses or content return with this Pokémon Go research. If you want more research to work through after this, you can still get a free Diancie in a separate set of Special Research tasks right now.

