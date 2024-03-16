You typically can’t go wrong with a Starter-centric Pokémon Go Community Day, and the Litten event on March 16 holds true to that. On top of multiple new moves and some nice bonuses, you will have a classic Special Research story to complete too—if you buy a ticket.
Running from 2pm to 5pm local time on March 16, Litten Community Day brings all of the standard content expected from a Pokémon Go CD event with a single deviation—that being Incinerorar getting two new moves instead of one. As a result, this will be your first chance to catch a Shiny Litten and you will have access to plenty of event bonuses to give you extra goodies while you are out playing.
On top of the added content, a $1 Special Research ticket will be available in the shop. This will give you access to four pages of Special Research content exclusive to this event, with a focus on providing more Litten Candy, encounters, and a few items, such as more Poké Balls.
All Pokémon Go Litten Community Day: All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards
All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page one
- Make five Nice Throws.
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Litten.
- Litten encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times.
- 20 Litten Candy
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Litten encounter, and one Incense.
All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Litten
- Litten encounter
- Evolve three Litten
- 30 Litten Candy
Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Litten encounter, and one Star Piece.
All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Litten
- Litten encounter
- Evolve one Torracat
- 50 Litten encounter
Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Torracat encounter, and on Rocket Radar.
All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page four
- Claim Reward
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward
- Litten encounter
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, a Incineroar encounter, and three Rare Candies.
All Pokémon Go Litten Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards
|Field Research tasks
|Rewards
|Catch three Litten
|Litten encounter
500 Stardust
Five Great Balls
Two Ultra Balls
Two Pinap Berries