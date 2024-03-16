Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Litten Community Day: All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards

Standard fare, plus a hairball.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 10:57 pm
Litten Community Day Stickers in Pokemon Go
Image via Niantic

You typically can’t go wrong with a Starter-centric Pokémon Go Community Day, and the Litten event on March 16 holds true to that. On top of multiple new moves and some nice bonuses, you will have a classic Special Research story to complete too—if you buy a ticket. 

Recommended Videos

Running from 2pm to 5pm local time on March 16, Litten Community Day brings all of the standard content expected from a Pokémon Go CD event with a single deviation—that being Incinerorar getting two new moves instead of one. As a result, this will be your first chance to catch a Shiny Litten and you will have access to plenty of event bonuses to give you extra goodies while you are out playing. 

On top of the added content, a $1 Special Research ticket will be available in the shop. This will give you access to four pages of Special Research content exclusive to this event, with a focus on providing more Litten Candy, encounters, and a few items, such as more Poké Balls.

All Pokémon Go Litten Community Day: All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards

Litten Community Day Pokemon Go promo art.
You can get a lot done with this Fire Cat. Image via Niantic.

All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Make five Nice Throws.
    • 15 Poké Balls
  • Catch 15 Litten.
    • Litten encounter
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times.
    • 20 Litten Candy

Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Litten encounter, and one Incense.

All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page two

  • Transfer 10 Pokémon
    • 10 Pinap Berries
  • Catch 15 Litten
    • Litten encounter
  • Evolve three Litten
    • 30 Litten Candy

Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Litten encounter, and one Star Piece.

All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page three

  • Make three Great Curveball Throws
    • 15 Great Balls
  • Catch 15 Litten
    • Litten encounter
  • Evolve one Torracat
    • 50 Litten encounter

Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Torracat encounter, and on Rocket Radar.

All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page four

  • Claim Reward
    • 15 Ultra Balls
  • Claim Reward
    • Litten encounter
  • Claim Reward
    • Two Silver Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, a Incineroar encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Pokémon Go Litten Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasksRewards
Catch three LittenLitten encounter
500 Stardust
Five Great Balls
Two Ultra Balls
Two Pinap Berries
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon Legends: Z-A may be linked to 5 mysterious buildings in Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet selfie in front of Paldea Realty buildings
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Legends: Z-A may be linked to 5 mysterious buildings in Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Litten Community Day event guide: All bonuses and new content
Litten Community Day Pokemon Go promo art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Litten Community Day event guide: All bonuses and new content
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Best Incineroar moveset in Pokémon Go
Incineroar standing in front of a red and black background in Pokemon Go.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Incineroar moveset in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon Legends: Z-A may be linked to 5 mysterious buildings in Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet selfie in front of Paldea Realty buildings
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Legends: Z-A may be linked to 5 mysterious buildings in Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Litten Community Day event guide: All bonuses and new content
Litten Community Day Pokemon Go promo art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Litten Community Day event guide: All bonuses and new content
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Best Incineroar moveset in Pokémon Go
Incineroar standing in front of a red and black background in Pokemon Go.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Incineroar moveset in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 15, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.