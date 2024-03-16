You typically can’t go wrong with a Starter-centric Pokémon Go Community Day, and the Litten event on March 16 holds true to that. On top of multiple new moves and some nice bonuses, you will have a classic Special Research story to complete too—if you buy a ticket.

Running from 2pm to 5pm local time on March 16, Litten Community Day brings all of the standard content expected from a Pokémon Go CD event with a single deviation—that being Incinerorar getting two new moves instead of one. As a result, this will be your first chance to catch a Shiny Litten and you will have access to plenty of event bonuses to give you extra goodies while you are out playing.

On top of the added content, a $1 Special Research ticket will be available in the shop. This will give you access to four pages of Special Research content exclusive to this event, with a focus on providing more Litten Candy, encounters, and a few items, such as more Poké Balls.

All Pokémon Go Litten Community Day: All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards

You can get a lot done with this Fire Cat. Image via Niantic.

All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page one

Make five Nice Throws. 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Litten. Litten encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times. 20 Litten Candy



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Litten encounter, and one Incense.

All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Litten Litten encounter

Evolve three Litten 30 Litten Candy



Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Litten encounter, and one Star Piece.

All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Litten Litten encounter

Evolve one Torracat 50 Litten encounter



Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Torracat encounter, and on Rocket Radar.

All Fired Up Special Research tasks and rewards page four

Claim Reward 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward Litten encounter

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, a Incineroar encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Pokémon Go Litten Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasks Rewards Catch three Litten Litten encounter

500 Stardust

Five Great Balls

Two Ultra Balls

Two Pinap Berries

