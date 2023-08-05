All Pokémon Go Glittering Garden Timed Research tasks and rewards

With Pokémon Go Fest 2023 underway in several locations, Niantic is also launching the Glittering Garden event to bring some content to players not able to travel all the way to London or Osaka this weekend.

Running from Aug. 5 to 8, this event spotlights Grass-type Pokémon and a few rare encounters like Spritzee and Swirlix. It will also be the first time players can encounter Shiny Petilil.

Players who focus on hatching Eggs in this event will also be rewarded with special encounters like Cherubi, Larvesta, and Bounsweet. This is made even better by Candy and Stardust earned by hatching Eggs being boosted by 50 percent.

Some Pokémon will spawn more frequently for players attending Go Fest 2023: London or Osaka during Park hours depending on the day. But for most players, the main appeal is the boosted encounters and new Timed Research that will be available to complete.

Finishing out the Glittering Garden Timed Research will net you some Mega Energy for Venusaur, Beedrill, and Pinsir—along with some additional rare encounters. Here is everything you need to do in order to complete it.

How to complete all Pokémon Go Glittering Garden Timed Research tasks for exclusive rewards

Glittering Garden Timed Research page one

Explore 5km Petilil encounter

Hatch two Eggs Galarian Weezing encounter

Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms Aromatisse encounter

Catch 50 Grass-type Pokémon Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Earn 15 Hearts with your Buddy Fomantis encounter



Total Reward: 50 Venusaur Mega Energy, 50 Beedrill Mega Energy, and 50 Pinsir Mega Energy

If you are present at Go Fest 2023: London or Osaka, you can use the bonuses and encounters to help you complete your event-exclusive Special Research.

