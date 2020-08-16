All Pokemon Go Fest 2020 makeup event spawns, encounters, and habitat times

Technical difficulties brought down a portion of Pokémon Go Fest 2020, forcing Niantic to remove some features involving rotating habitats that spawned different Pokémon every hour.
The makeup event is live now in some areas, with three rotating habitats running for a three-hour period on Aug. 16. This is only available for players who purchased a Go Fest ticket and will run from 11am to 2pm local time.
All Pokémon that were featured in the Fire, Water, and Friendship habitat hours will be appearing in the wild throughout the day. Grass and Battle habitats didn’t face as many problems, so they have been removed for this event.
Incense will be more effective at attracting the featured Pokémon and certain featured Pokémon will appear only when attracted by Incense. There will also be a special free box featuring two Incense and two Remote Raid Passes.
Gifts opened during the event can contain Rare Candies and any Incense activated during the event will last for a full hour.
Here are the dates for each habitat, with all times being set to your local time.
- Fire: 11am
- Water: 12pm
- Friendship: 1pm
Incense Specific Event Spawns
- Unknown G (Shiny Available)
- Unknown O (Shiny Available)
Spawn Increases
Fire Habitat
- Charmander – Pikachu Visor (Shiny Available)
- Charizard
- Using Incense.
- Darumaka
- Flareon
- Heatmor (Shiny Available)
- Houndour (Shiny Available)
- Litwick
- Magmar (Shiny Available)
- Alolan Marowak (Shiny Available)
- Using Incense
- Numel
- Ponyta (Shiny Available)
- Tepig
- Torchic (Shiny Available)
- Vulpix
Water Habitat
- Squirtle – Pikachu Visor (Shiny Available)
- Blastoise
- Using Incense.
- Alomomola
- Carvanha (Shiny Available)
- Chinchou (Shiny Available)
- Clamperl (Shiny Available)
- Magikarp (Shiny Available)
- Mudkip (Shiny Available)
- Oshawott
- Poliwag (Shiny Available)
- Qwilfish (Shiny Available)
- Slowpoke
- Tentacool (Shiny Available)
- Tympole
- Vaporeon
- Using Incense.
Friendship Habitat
- Pikachu (Shiny Available)
- Clefairy (Shiny Available)
- Jigglypuff (Shiny Available)
- Chansey (Shiny Available)
- Eevee (Shiny Available)
- Snorlax
- Togetic
- Marill (Shiny Available)
- Sudowoodo (Shiny Available)
- Wobbuffet (Shiny Available)
- Mantine
- Roselia (Shiny Available)
- Feebas (Shiny Available)
- Chimecho
- Woobat (Shiny Available)