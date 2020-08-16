All Pokemon Go Fest 2020 makeup event spawns, encounters, and habitat times

Technical difficulties brought down a portion of Pokémon Go Fest 2020, forcing Niantic to remove some features involving rotating habitats that spawned different Pokémon every hour.

The makeup event is live now in some areas, with three rotating habitats running for a three-hour period on Aug. 16. This is only available for players who purchased a Go Fest ticket and will run from 11am to 2pm local time.

All Pokémon that were featured in the Fire, Water, and Friendship habitat hours will be appearing in the wild throughout the day. Grass and Battle habitats didn’t face as many problems, so they have been removed for this event.

Incense will be more effective at attracting the featured Pokémon and certain featured Pokémon will appear only when attracted by Incense. There will also be a special free box featuring two Incense and two Remote Raid Passes.

Gifts opened during the event can contain Rare Candies and any Incense activated during the event will last for a full hour.

Here are the dates for each habitat, with all times being set to your local time.

Fire: 11am

Water: 12pm

Friendship: 1pm

Incense Specific Event Spawns

Unknown G (Shiny Available)

Unknown O (Shiny Available)

Spawn Increases

Fire Habitat

Charmander – Pikachu Visor (Shiny Available)

Charizard Using Incense.

Darumaka

Flareon

Heatmor (Shiny Available)

Houndour (Shiny Available)

Litwick

Magmar (Shiny Available)

Alolan Marowak (Shiny Available) Using Incense

Numel

Ponyta (Shiny Available)

Tepig

Torchic (Shiny Available)

Vulpix

Water Habitat

Squirtle – Pikachu Visor (Shiny Available)

Blastoise Using Incense.

Alomomola

Carvanha (Shiny Available)

Chinchou (Shiny Available)

Clamperl (Shiny Available)

Magikarp (Shiny Available)

Mudkip (Shiny Available)

Oshawott

Poliwag (Shiny Available)

Qwilfish (Shiny Available)

Slowpoke

Tentacool (Shiny Available)

Tympole

Vaporeon Using Incense.



Friendship Habitat