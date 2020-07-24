All Biome Habitat rotation increased spawns rates for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Different Pokémon are available throughout the day at increased rates.

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is running a virtual habitat rotation that gives players a limited amount of time to encounter specific types of Pokémon depending on the time of day.

Each Biome or Habitat has a theme and they rotate every hour based on every player’s local time, starting at 10am and ending at 8pm. But you’ll need to keep in mind what habitat is active because any related global challenges will only apply to the active habitats.

Better stock up on some Poké Balls, Trainers! From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, you can experience five rotating habitats, themed around fire, water, grass, battle, and friendship. These habitats will rotate every hour during day one of #PokemonGOFest2020! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 24, 2020

There are five different biomes that will pop up during the habitat rotation—three based on elements and two based on the previous challenges players had to face leading up to Go Fest.

For every habitat, a different set of Pokémon will have increased spawn rates, including special event variations of the Kanto starters, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, that are all wearing Pikachu-themed visors.

Here are all of the different Pokémon you can encounter depending on which habitat is active in your timezone.

Battle Biome Habitat

TBA

Friendship Biome Habitat

TBA

Fire Biome Habitat

Charmander – Pikachu Visor Shiny form is available.

Charizard

Darumaka

Flareon

Heatmor Shiny form is available.

Houndour

Litwick

Magmar

Alolan Marowak

Numel

Ponyta

Tepig

Torchic

Vulpix

Grass Biome Habitat

Bulbasaur – Pikachu Visor Shiny form is available.

Cherrim

Ferroseed

Oddish

Exeggcute

Alolan Exeggutor

Tangela Shiny form is available.

Treeko

Seedot

Snover

Sunkern

Foongus

Snivy

Water Biome Habitat

Squirtle – Pikachu Visor Shiny form is available.

Alomomola

Carvanha

Chinchou

Clamperl

Magikarp

Mudkip

Oshawott

Poliwag

Qwilfish Shiny form is available.

Slowpoke

Tentacool

Tympole

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.