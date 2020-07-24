All Biome Habitat rotation increased spawns rates for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is running a virtual habitat rotation that gives players a limited amount of time to encounter specific types of Pokémon depending on the time of day.
Each Biome or Habitat has a theme and they rotate every hour based on every player’s local time, starting at 10am and ending at 8pm. But you’ll need to keep in mind what habitat is active because any related global challenges will only apply to the active habitats.
There are five different biomes that will pop up during the habitat rotation—three based on elements and two based on the previous challenges players had to face leading up to Go Fest.
For every habitat, a different set of Pokémon will have increased spawn rates, including special event variations of the Kanto starters, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, that are all wearing Pikachu-themed visors.
Here are all of the different Pokémon you can encounter depending on which habitat is active in your timezone.
Battle Biome Habitat
- TBA
Friendship Biome Habitat
- TBA
Fire Biome Habitat
- Charmander – Pikachu Visor
- Shiny form is available.
- Charizard
- Darumaka
- Flareon
- Heatmor
- Shiny form is available.
- Houndour
- Litwick
- Magmar
- Alolan Marowak
- Numel
- Ponyta
- Tepig
- Torchic
- Vulpix
Grass Biome Habitat
- Bulbasaur – Pikachu Visor
- Shiny form is available.
- Cherrim
- Ferroseed
- Oddish
- Exeggcute
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Tangela
- Shiny form is available.
- Treeko
- Seedot
- Snover
- Sunkern
- Foongus
- Snivy
Water Biome Habitat
- Squirtle – Pikachu Visor
- Shiny form is available.
- Alomomola
- Carvanha
- Chinchou
- Clamperl
- Magikarp
- Mudkip
- Oshawott
- Poliwag
- Qwilfish
- Shiny form is available.
- Slowpoke
- Tentacool
- Tympole
This article is being updated as more information becomes available.