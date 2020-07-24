Day one habitat rotations for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is about to begin and with it comes a rotating list of virtual habitats that will allow players to capture different Pokémon depending on the time of day.

These habitats will rotate every hour and each one will appear at least twice throughout the first day of the event on July 25.

A habitat is basically used to increase the spawn rates of a specific number of Pokémon that might not usually be found in an area. Each habitat will focus on a specific type or theme, though the actual rotations differ greatly between timezones because they’re all based on local time.

For anyone participating in Go Fest 2020, the first habitat will go live at 10am local time, with the last one wrapping up around 8pm local time. But you’ll need to keep in mind what habitat is active because any related global challenges will only apply to the active habitats.

And while local time is being used for the rotation, each habitat will still rotate out at a set time. Here’s how that rotation will work for the U.S., with the important times listed in overlap based on their rotation in Pacific and Eastern Time.

Battle – 10am ET

Friendship – 11am ET

Fire – 12pm ET

Water – 1pm ET / 10am PT

Grass – 2pm ET / 11am PT

Battle 3pm ET / 12pm PT This would be where the second set of habitat rotations begins for ET players.

Friendship – 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Fire – 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Water – 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Grass – 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Battle 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Friendship – 6pm PT

Fire 7pm PT

Water – 8pm PT

The second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will probably switch the formula up, so take advantage of the rotating habitats on July 25 in preparation for whatever Niantic is ready to throw out as the event nears its end.