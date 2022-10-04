The sun is setting, which means the stars are out and players can encounter certain species of Pokémon as the Season of Light’s storyline continues to build around Cosmog and other strange Pokémon from the Alola region.

As part of the event, which runs from Oct. 5 to 11, players will finally be able to evolve the Cosmog they can receive as part of the Season of Light’s ongoing Special Research story. This means Cosmoem is making its debut in the game and is paving the way for Solgaleo and Lunala to make an appearance in the near future.

Along with the new Special Research centered around Cosmog and Cosmoem, most of the Pokémon appearing as featured encounters evolve using Evolution Items like a Dragon Scale or Unova Stone. This means it is the perfect chance to collect some of these rare items via the Collection Challenge while also filling out your Pokédex.

For the Special Research, this is a continuation of the season-long research story that began back in September, so you will need to complete the first portion if you haven’t already before getting to the new stuff. But you don’t really have a time limit to complete all seven sets of tasks yet, so here is a full list of the new and old content for you to start working through.

All Pokémon Go Evolving Stars Special Research tasks and rewards

A Cosmic Companion page one

Catch 15 Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Make 10 Curveball Throws Staryu encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon Five Pinap Berries



Total rewards: Cosmog encounter, 1,000 XP, and 500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page two

Give your Buddy three treats Woobat encounter

Earn 10 Candies walking with your Buddy Stary encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon Munna encounter



Total rewards: One Poffin, 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page three

Earn 15 Hearts with your Buddy Ralts encounter

Send 10 Gifts to Friends Staryu encounter

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon 25 Poké Balls



Total rewards: Five Pinap Berries, 3,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page four

Catch one Pokémon 789 XP (Cosmog’s Pokédex number)



Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 3,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page five

Complete five Field Research tasks Baltoy encounter

Power up a Pokémon 10 times Staryu encounter

Evolve a Cosmog 1,000 Stardust



Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 1,000 XP, and 750 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page six

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Elgyem encounter

Power up a Pokémon 10 times Staryu encounter

Walk 10km Girafarig encounter



Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 2,000 XP, and 750 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page seven

Earn 15 Hearts walking your Buddy Kirlia encounter

Hatch an Egg Staryu encounter

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon 25 Great Balls



Total rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 3,000 XP, and 1,500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page eight

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon! 789 XP (Cosmog’s Pokédex number)



Total rewards: 50 Cosmog Candy, 3,000 XP, and 1,500 Stardust

Event-exclusive Field Research