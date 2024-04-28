All Pokémon Go Cleffa Hatch Day Timed Research tasks, rewards, and event bonuses

Pokémon Go players get a Fairy-type treat with a Cleffa Hatch Day event full of bonuses and Timed Research centered around the Star Shape Pokémon—and boosted chances to catch a Shiny.

Recommended Videos

Running from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 28, Cleffa Hatch Day is a limited-time Pokémon Go event that gives players access to bonuses orbiting around Cleffa and Eggs. Whether you purchase the extra $1 ticket to access an additional bonus and set of Timed Research or just roll with the freebies Niantic is giving you, catching a Shiny Cleffa is easier than ever during this event.

Pokémon Go Cleffa Hatch Day event guide: All Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses

But where did these Eggs come from? Image via Niantic

All Pokémon Go Cleffa Hatch Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

Instead of having multiple pages of Timed Research, the Cleffa Hatch Day has one set of free Timed Research and a second set of premium research locked behind a $1 event ticket. Neither are hard to finish and the rewards are minimal—with the best bonus being a Super Incubator in both of them.

Cleffa Hatch Day Free Timed Research tasks and rewards

Hatch an Egg 500 XP



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP and one Super Incubator

Cleffa Hatch Day Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards

Hatch an Egg 500 XP

Earn 2,000 Stardust 500 XP

Explore 2km 500 XP



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, one Super Incubator, and one Star Piece

All Pokémon Go Cleffa Hatch Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasks Field Research rewards Hatch an Egg 750 Stardust1,500 XP Walk 1km 250 Stardust500 XP

All Pokémon Go Cleffa Hatch Day event-exclusive bonuses

Double Candy from hatching Eggs.

Increased odds of hatching a Shiny Cleffa (2km Eggs only.)

2km Eggs will drop more frequently from PokéStop spins.

Halved hatch distance for Eggs placed in Incubators until April 28 at 5pm local time.

Double Stardust for hatching Eggs (premium ticket purchase only.)

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more