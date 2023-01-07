All Pokémon Go Chespin Community Day event Quality Quills Research tasks and rewards

It is time for the first Community Day event of 2023, and with it comes Niantic kicking off the next cycle of starter Pokémon being featured. Chespin will be the first Kalos starter to make an appearance as it adds a few of the usual wrinkles into Pokémon Go for the Spiky Nut Pokémon.

During the event, which runs from the usual 2pm to 5pm local time on Jan. 7, Chespin and its evolutionary line will be available to catch in their Shiny variant for anyone lucky enough to encounter one—at the usual boosted odds while Community Day is ongoing.

Incubators will drop the hatch time for Eggs down to 25 percent of their usual distance, catch Candy and Stardust is doubled, Trade Costs are down by 50 percent, and both Incense and Lure Modules will last for a full three hours too. On top of that, if you evolve Chespin and Quilladin into Chesnaught between 2pm and 7pm local time, you will get a Chesnaught that knows Frenzy Plant for the first time.

And don’t forget the Bonus Raid Battles that will be going on from 5pm to 10pm after the event ends. These limited-four-star raids will feature Quilladin, and anyone who completes one of them will see Chespin spawn around the raid location for 30 minutes with the Community Day Shiny odds. Just remember that these can only be accessed in person and not via Remote Raid Passes.

Like with every Community Day event, there is also a $1 ticket available that will give players access to even more Chespin encounters, bonus Chespin Candy, and rare items. If you want to complete the Community Day Special Research story: Quality Quill, here are all of the research tasks and rewards.

Pokémon Go Community Day Chespin Special Research: All Quality Quills Special Research tasks and rewards

Community Day Chespin Ticketed Quality Quills Special Research

Quality Quills page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Chespin Chespin encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 Times 20 Chespin Candy



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Chespin encounter, and one Incense

Quality Quills page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Chespin Chespin encounter

Evolve three Chespin 30 Chespin Candy



Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, Chespin encounter, and one Lucky Egg

Quality Quills page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Chespin Chespin encounter

Evolve one Quilladin 50 Chespin Candy



Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, Quilladin encounter, and one Rocket Radar

Quality Quills page four

Claim Reward 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward Chespin encounter

Claim Reward 15 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, Chesnaught encounter, and three Rare Candies

Event-exclusive Field Research