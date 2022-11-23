It is time to sunset the Season of Light in Pokémon Go. Niantic is sending the latest installment of mostly Alola-based content off with one last hurrah featuring Legendary Pokémon and Ultra Beasts.
This final Astral Eclipse event will finally allow players to complete the season-long Cosmic Companion Special Research and evolve their Cosmog fully into their choice of either Solgaleo or Lunala. In addition, most of the Pokémon spawning more frequently during the event are tied to the sun and moon.
Not only that, but new Solgaleo and Lunala clothing options have been added to the store and a set of themed Collection Challenges will be available to complete for additional rewards.
If that isn’t enough, the new Ultra Beast Arrival event will also run during this event on Nov. 27, giving players a chance to encounter several Ultra Beasts one more time before the season ends. So if you want to clear your solar calendar before that happens, here are all of the Research tasks and rewards available during Pokémon Go’s Astral Eclipse event.
All Pokémon Go Astral Eclipse Special Research tasks and rewards
All Pokémon Go Season of Light ‘A Cosmic Companion’ Special Research tasks and rewards
Unlike previous events, the entirety of the Astral Eclipse event’s Special Research is tied to the end of the Season of Light’s longer “A Cosmic Companion” Research set. This means you will need to complete all 12 pages to finalize everything, but you can get Solgaleo or Lunala earlier than expected.
A Cosmic Companion page one
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Five Razz Berries
- Make 10 Curveball Throws
- Staryu encounter
- Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
Total rewards: Cosmog encounter, 1,000 XP, and 500 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page two
- Give your Buddy three treats
- Woobat encounter
- Earn 10 Candies walking with your Buddy
- Stary encounter
- Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon
- Munna encounter
Total rewards: One Poffin, 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page three
- Earn 15 Hearts with your Buddy
- Ralts encounter
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends
- Staryu encounter
- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
Total rewards: Five Pinap Berries, 3,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page four
- Catch one Pokémon
- 789 XP (Cosmog’s Pokédex number)
Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 3,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page five
- Complete five Field Research tasks
- Baltoy encounter
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- Staryu encounter
- Evolve a Cosmog
- 1,000 Stardust
Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 1,000 XP, and 750 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page six
- Complete 10 Field Research tasks
- Elgyem encounter
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- Staryu encounter
- Walk 10km
- Girafarig encounter
Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 2,000 XP, and 750 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page seven
- Earn 15 Hearts walking your Buddy
- Kirlia encounter
- Hatch an Egg
- Staryu encounter
- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon
- 25 Great Balls
Total rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 3,000 XP, and 1,500 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page eight
- Catch three Pokémon
- 789 XP (Cosmog’s Pokédex number)
Total rewards: 50 Cosmog Candy, 3,000 XP, and 1,500 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page nine
- Evolve a Cosmoem
- Staryu encounter
Total rewards: Starmie encounter, 2,000 XP, and 500 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page 10
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 12 Nanab Berries
- Walk 5km
- Staryu encounter
- Make 15 Great Throws
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total rewards: Solrock encounter, 4,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page 11
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 12 Pinap Berries
- Walk 5km
- Staryu encounter
- Make 15 Nice Curveball Throws
- 10 Razz Berries
Total rewards: Lunatone encounter, 4,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
A Cosmic Companion page 12
- Earn 15 Hearts walking your Buddy
- Gardevoir encounter
- Catch 25 different species of Pokémon
- Staryu encounter
- Earn 10,000 Stardust
- 25 Ultra Balls
Total rewards: One Star Piece, 5,000 XP, and 2,500 Stardust
Astral Eclipse Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Psychic-type Pokémon
- Staryu encounter
- Catch five Staryu
- 1,000 Stardust