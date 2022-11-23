It is time to sunset the Season of Light in Pokémon Go. Niantic is sending the latest installment of mostly Alola-based content off with one last hurrah featuring Legendary Pokémon and Ultra Beasts.

This final Astral Eclipse event will finally allow players to complete the season-long Cosmic Companion Special Research and evolve their Cosmog fully into their choice of either Solgaleo or Lunala. In addition, most of the Pokémon spawning more frequently during the event are tied to the sun and moon.

Not only that, but new Solgaleo and Lunala clothing options have been added to the store and a set of themed Collection Challenges will be available to complete for additional rewards.

If that isn’t enough, the new Ultra Beast Arrival event will also run during this event on Nov. 27, giving players a chance to encounter several Ultra Beasts one more time before the season ends. So if you want to clear your solar calendar before that happens, here are all of the Research tasks and rewards available during Pokémon Go’s Astral Eclipse event.

All Pokémon Go Astral Eclipse Special Research tasks and rewards

Unlike previous events, the entirety of the Astral Eclipse event’s Special Research is tied to the end of the Season of Light’s longer “A Cosmic Companion” Research set. This means you will need to complete all 12 pages to finalize everything, but you can get Solgaleo or Lunala earlier than expected.

A Cosmic Companion page one

Catch 15 Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Make 10 Curveball Throws Staryu encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon Five Pinap Berries



Total rewards: Cosmog encounter, 1,000 XP, and 500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page two

Give your Buddy three treats Woobat encounter

Earn 10 Candies walking with your Buddy Stary encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon Munna encounter



Total rewards: One Poffin, 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page three

Earn 15 Hearts with your Buddy Ralts encounter

Send 10 Gifts to Friends Staryu encounter

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon 25 Poké Balls



Total rewards: Five Pinap Berries, 3,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page four

Catch one Pokémon 789 XP (Cosmog’s Pokédex number)



Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 3,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page five

Complete five Field Research tasks Baltoy encounter

Power up a Pokémon 10 times Staryu encounter

Evolve a Cosmog 1,000 Stardust



Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 1,000 XP, and 750 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page six

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Elgyem encounter

Power up a Pokémon 10 times Staryu encounter

Walk 10km Girafarig encounter



Total rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy, 2,000 XP, and 750 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page seven

Earn 15 Hearts walking your Buddy Kirlia encounter

Hatch an Egg Staryu encounter

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon 25 Great Balls



Total rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 3,000 XP, and 1,500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page eight

Catch three Pokémon 789 XP (Cosmog’s Pokédex number)



Total rewards: 50 Cosmog Candy, 3,000 XP, and 1,500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page nine

Evolve a Cosmoem Staryu encounter



Total rewards: Starmie encounter, 2,000 XP, and 500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page 10

Evolve three Pokémon 12 Nanab Berries

Walk 5km Staryu encounter

Make 15 Great Throws 10 Pinap Berries



Total rewards: Solrock encounter, 4,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page 11

Evolve three Pokémon 12 Pinap Berries

Walk 5km Staryu encounter

Make 15 Nice Curveball Throws 10 Razz Berries



Total rewards: Lunatone encounter, 4,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion page 12

Earn 15 Hearts walking your Buddy Gardevoir encounter

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon Staryu encounter

Earn 10,000 Stardust 25 Ultra Balls



Total rewards: One Star Piece, 5,000 XP, and 2,500 Stardust

Astral Eclipse Field Research tasks and rewards