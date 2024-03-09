Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Amazon Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks, rewards, and how to claim

You can finally get the Drampa on some nice rewards.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 9, 2024 03:33 am
Drampa sitting on a ledge.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Go’s partnership with Amazon gives Amazon Prime subscribers monthly bonuses through Prime Gaming. For March, that includes a new set of Limited-time Research that is claimable and contains plenty of rare Pokémon to encounter. 

Recommended Videos

First made available on March 8, the Amazon Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research will only be claimable, and completable, until April 14 at 8pm local time. This means you have just over a month to finish four pages of research in order to claim rewards such as encounters with the previously Raid-exclusive Drampa and other Pokémon like Smoliv, Morelull, and Growlithe. But first you need to know how to claim the research. 

How to claim and complete Pokemon Go Amazon Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research

Drampa spotlighted for Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year 2024 event.
Not quite for the Lunar New Year anymore. Image via Niantic

Just like with other Pokémon Go promo codes, claiming an Amazon Prime Gaming promotional reward for the game goes through the same process. 

Once you get your Limited-time Partner Research code from the Prime Gaming website, you simply need to follow these steps. 

  • Take the code over to the Niantic Labs website.
  • Log in using the details for your active Pokémon Go account and enter that code.
  • Once that is complete, the content should be available in your game shortly after. 

This specific Amazon Prime Gaming reward will only be available until April 14 at 8pm local time.

All Pokemon Go Amazon Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards

All Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Make 20 Curveball Throws
    • Smoliv encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon
    • Smoliv encounter
  • Send five Gifts and add a Sticker to each
    • Smoliv encounter

Total Rewards: One Incense, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries

All Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards page two

  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon
    • Morelull encounter
  • Catch 12 different species of Pokemon
    • Morelull encounter
  • Explore 5km
    • Morelull encounter

Total Rewards: One Poffin, three Revives, and 10 Max Potions

All Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards page three

  • Power up Pokemon five times
    • Growlithe encounter
  • Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Growlithe encounter
  • Earn two Candies walking your Buddy
    • Growlithe encounter

Total Rewards: One Incubator, 20 Great Balls, 20 Ultra Balls

All Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards page four

  • Claim Reward!
    • Five Vespiquen Stickers
  • Claim Reward
    • Five Jigglypuff Stickers
  • Claim Reward!
    • Five Swadloon Stickers

Total Rewards: 10,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP, and a Drampa encounter

None of this content has anything to do with the World of Wonders season or its event schedule but is a good way to get some extra encounters, Stardust, and XP.

related content
Read Article Best teams for the Spring Cup in Pokémon Go
Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Spring Cup in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 8, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Category: Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to get Yoasobi’s Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pawmot charging electric attack
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Yoasobi’s Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best teams for the Spring Cup in Pokémon Go
Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Spring Cup in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 8, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Category: Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to get Yoasobi’s Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pawmot charging electric attack
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Yoasobi’s Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 8, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.