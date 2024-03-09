All Pokémon Go Amazon Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks, rewards, and how to claim

Pokémon Go’s partnership with Amazon gives Amazon Prime subscribers monthly bonuses through Prime Gaming. For March, that includes a new set of Limited-time Research that is claimable and contains plenty of rare Pokémon to encounter.

First made available on March 8, the Amazon Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research will only be claimable, and completable, until April 14 at 8pm local time. This means you have just over a month to finish four pages of research in order to claim rewards such as encounters with the previously Raid-exclusive Drampa and other Pokémon like Smoliv, Morelull, and Growlithe. But first you need to know how to claim the research.

How to claim and complete Pokemon Go Amazon Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research

Not quite for the Lunar New Year anymore. Image via Niantic

Just like with other Pokémon Go promo codes, claiming an Amazon Prime Gaming promotional reward for the game goes through the same process.

Once you get your Limited-time Partner Research code from the Prime Gaming website, you simply need to follow these steps.

Take the code over to the Niantic Labs website.

Log in using the details for your active Pokémon Go account and enter that code.

Once that is complete, the content should be available in your game shortly after.

This specific Amazon Prime Gaming reward will only be available until April 14 at 8pm local time.

All Pokemon Go Amazon Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards

All Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards page one

Make 20 Curveball Throws Smoliv encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon Smoliv encounter

Send five Gifts and add a Sticker to each Smoliv encounter



Total Rewards: One Incense, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries

All Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards page two

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon Morelull encounter

Catch 12 different species of Pokemon Morelull encounter

Explore 5km Morelull encounter



Total Rewards: One Poffin, three Revives, and 10 Max Potions

All Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards page three

Power up Pokemon five times Growlithe encounter

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts Growlithe encounter

Earn two Candies walking your Buddy Growlithe encounter



Total Rewards: One Incubator, 20 Great Balls, 20 Ultra Balls

All Prime Gaming Limited-time Partner Research tasks and rewards page four

Claim Reward! Five Vespiquen Stickers

Claim Reward Five Jigglypuff Stickers

Claim Reward! Five Swadloon Stickers



Total Rewards: 10,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP, and a Drampa encounter

None of this content has anything to do with the World of Wonders season or its event schedule but is a good way to get some extra encounters, Stardust, and XP.