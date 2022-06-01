All new Pokémon, details revealed in June 1 Scarlet and Violet trailer

Three new Pokémon and some new details on the three partner Pokémon were revealed during the new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and fans are especially enamored with one of them.

The first and most beloved Pokémon that was just shown today is Lechonk. The cute hog-like Pokémon already has some fanart, and fans are already in love with the little guy. Pawmi and Smoliv have been somewhat left in Lechonk’s shadow, but some are still looking forward to all of the new Pokémon showcased in the new trailer.

Lechonk

Some players have fallen in love with Lechonk’s physical description, which says that “it may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.” Because of his diet, he doesn’t smell great to bug-type Pokémon, alluding to the fact that he will likely be super effective against that type.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Category : Hog Pokémon

: Hog Pokémon Type : Normal

: Normal Height : 1’8″

: 1’8″ Weight : 22.5 lbs.

: 22.5 lbs. Ability: Aroma Veil / Gluttony

Pawmi

This cute little mouse-like Pokémon packs a powerful punch. Trainers beware, when this little one starts rubbing his cheeks, you’ll want to back away, because it is about to release an electric shock. Everything about this little one is catered towards electricity, from its electricity-discharging forepaws to its electric-storing fur.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Category : Mouse Pokémon

: Mouse Pokémon Type : Electric

: Electric Height : 1′

: 1′ Weight : 5.5 lbs.

: 5.5 lbs. Ability: Static / Natural Cure

Smoliv

Some players thought this might be a regional variant for a few different Pokémon such as Cherrim or Petalil, but this little olive-like Pokémon seems to be its own breed. It’s got a nasty-tasting oil that comes out of its head and if it starts to spout oil, it likely means that it’s planning to run away. The oil will slow its enemy down so that it has the opportunity to get away from danger.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Category : Olive Pokémon

: Olive Pokémon Type : Grass/Normal

: Grass/Normal Height : 1′

: 1′ Weight : 14.3 lbs.

: 14.3 lbs. Ability: Early Bird

New details about partner Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

The three partner Pokémon got some new descriptions. Previously we had some details about their types, names, abilities, and some other small details, but now they have full descriptions.

Sprigatto is described as “capricious and attention seeking” and may sulk if its trainer is giving other Pokémon attention. Sprigatto releases a sweet aroma that can mesmerize those around it when it kneads and rubs with its paws, and the scent makes its opponents lose their will to battle. The plant cat grooms itself to hydrate and creates energy the same way plants do, by absorbing sunlight.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fuecoco is probably the most popular starter out of the three among fans, especially since many can relate to its love of eating. This fire croc will run towards any food it finds, but otherwise is laid-back and does things at its own pace. Fuecoco gets its energy by absorbing heat and converting it into fire energy. When it gets excited, flames sprout out of its head.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Quaxly looks like a pretty serious Pokémon, and it turns out it is. Described as serious-mannered, Quaxly is tidy and dislikes its head getting dirty. Its body is covered in a gel that is secreted out of its feathers and keeps dirt and water away. The hair on its head is slicked back with a moist cream and becomes unkempt when it dries out.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Pre-orders are already available for the digital version of the games, and more information about them will be revealed in the months leading up to launch day.