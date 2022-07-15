All new Pokémon coming to Pokémon UNITE’s playable roster from the Anniversary Event

Pokémon UNITE is getting ready to celebrate its first birthday. TiMi Studios and The Pokémon Company are cooking up an Anniversary Event to celebrate the occasion. The event will include new challenges and cosmetics.

In addition to new skins, a couple of new Pokémon will make their debuts on the playable roster. The event is scheduled to kick off on July 21, and six Pokémon will be added to the game throughout the event.

All new Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE’s Anniversary Event

Glaceon – July 21 Glaceon can be unlocked by completing the Frost Challenge, which will be available throughout the event.

– July 21 Buzzwole – Aug. 4

– Aug. 4 Tyranitar – Aug. 16

– Aug. 16 TBA

TBA

TBA

While Glaceon, Buzzwole, and Tyranitar will take their places on the roster before the summer ends, the remaining three Pokémon are yet to be announced. They’re expected to become available by October, however.

Starting on July 21, a login event will also start, rewarding players for five days with various cosmetics. With the event kicking off, a new game mode, Boss Rush, will join the playlists, giving players more reasons to log into their UNITE accounts every day.

Day UNITE License Holowear Set One Pikachu Fashionable Style: Pikachu Two Lucario Concert Style: Lucario Three Blastoise Firefighter Style: Blastoise Four Snorlax Bedtime Style: Snorlax Five Sylveon Checkered Style: Sylveon

Considering the event is still a few days away, players can keep up with the latest announcements from the developers on the game’s official Twitter account.