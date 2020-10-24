All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Pokémon Go Halloween Event

Spooks, scares, and so much more await you during Pokémon Go’s 2020 Halloween event, which is live now along with all of its frightful festivities.

Until Nov. 3, players will be able to encounter tons of Ghost-types, including Gengar and Sabelye with special costumes and Galarian Yamask, which will be appearing for the first time. Lost of Shiny Pokémon will also be up for grabs throughout the event.

If you completed the Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research from last month, you’ll have access to more exclusive Timed Research that will reward Gengar Mega Energy, which will help a lot since Mega Gengar has joined the Mega Raid pool.

If you plan on getting out and celebrate with the specters, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Halloween Event, with the event effects too.

Event Effects

Double Catch Candy

Double Transfer Candy

Spawn Increases

Pikachu – Halloween Costume (Shiny Available)

Alolan Grimer (Shiny Available)

Ghastly (Shiny Available)

Haunter

Misdreavus (Shiny Available)

Sableye – Halloween Costume (Shiny Available)

Shuppet (Shiny Available)

Duskull (Shiny Available)

Chimecho

Drifloon (Shiny Available)

Yamask (Shiny Available)

Litwick

Event Specific Raid Battles

One-star Raids Bulbasaur – Halloween Costume (Shiny Available) Charmander – Halloween Costume (Shiny Available) Squirtle – Halloween Costume (Shiny Available) Misdreavus (Shiny Available) Sableye – Halloween Costume (Shiny Available)

Three-star Raids Gengar – Halloween Costume (Shiny Available)

Five-star Raids Darkrai (Shiny Available)

Mega Raids Mega Gengar



If you want to encounter Galarian Yamask or Spiritomb, including Shiny Spiritomb, you will need to complete ‘A Spooky Message Unmasked‘ Special Research and other tasks during the event.