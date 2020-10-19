All ‘A Spooky Message Unmasked’ Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Spooky season is here, bringing with it the annual Pokémon Go Halloween event and a congress of ghosts that will haunt the game from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3.

Just like in years prior, there’s a set of Special Research that players can complete during the event to encounter some rare Ghost-type Pokémon, with the main prize this year being Galarian Yamask.

On top of the different Timed and Field Research, boosted encounters, and costumed versions of both Gengar and Sableye that will be available during the Halloween event, more detailed Special Research called “A Spooky Message Unmasked” will also be running. This will be the only way to obtain Galarian Yamask, which evolves into Runerigus.

Spirtomb is going to be a research reward for A Spooky Message Unmasked, though you can encounter it by completing Field Research too. Shiny Spiritomb will also appear for the first time during this event.

If you plan on hunting some Ghost-types, here are all of the A Spooky Message Unmasked Special Research tasks and rewards, which will run through Nov. 3.

Step one

TBD

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: TBD

Step two

TBD

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: TBD

Step three

TBD

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: TBD

Step four

TBD

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: TBD

More details will be added when the Pokémon Go Halloween event goes live on Oct. 23.