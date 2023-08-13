All Froakie Community Day and exclusive A Bubbly Disposition Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

This is probably an event a lot of players were waiting for.

It is time for one of the most hyped-up Community Day events in Pokémon Go history, with Froakie finally joining the lineup and bringing a ninja storm to the game on Aug. 13 from 2pm to 5pm local time—with Special Research and some great extras too.

Along with the usual bonuses of triple Stardust and double Candy for catching Pokémon, players will have an increased chance to catch a Shiny Froakie during the event—with this being the first time the coveted Shiny Greninja is available in Pokémon Go.

Just like other Starter Pokémon, evolving or catching a Greninja during this event will net you a Bubble Frog Pokémon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. As a bonus, you can also learn the special Fast Attack Water Shuriken during this event too.

Even after the event concludes, you can complete special four-star Frogadier raids from 5pm to 10pm local time for more bonuses. This includes increased Froakie spawns around the Gym where a raid is completed for 30 minutes—with the same boosted Shiny odds too.

If you want a little bit of extra content, you can purchase a $1 ticket to access A Bubbly Disposition Special Research story. I recommend grabbing this if you plan on training up several strong Greninja since the research is easy to finish and the rewards are worth the cost.

All Froakie Community Day: A Bubbly Disposition Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

A Bubbly Disposition Special Research page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Froakie Froakie encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Froakie Candy



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Froakie encounter, and one Incense.

A Bubbly Disposition Special Research page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Froakie Froakie encounter

Evolve three Froakie 30 Froakie Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Froakie encounter, and one Star Piece.

A Bubbly Disposition Special Research page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Froakie Froakie encounter

Evolve one Frogadier 50 Froakie Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Frogadier encounter, and one Rocket Radar.

A Bubbly Disposition Special Research page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Froakie encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Greninja encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Pokémon Go: Froakie Community Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Froakie Froakie encounter Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Pokémon Go: All Froakie Community Day event bonuses

Increased Froakie spawns and Shiny odds

Triple Catch Stardust

Double Catch Candy

Double the chance to earn Candy XL after catching Pokémon

Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust

Players can make two Special Trades on Aug. 13

Community Day Froakie takes place on the final day of the 2023 Pokémon World Championships depending on when where you live, so don’t miss out on that action if you haven’t been keeping up!

