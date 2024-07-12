All Free Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy Codes in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Niantic has released four codes that any trainer can put into Pokémon Go right now tog et a leg up on Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global.

These four codes give energy to Necrozma, which is required to unlock its new forms if you are lucky enough to find, battle, and beat one of them during Go Fest 2024: Global from July 13 to 14.

Free Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy codes in Pokémon Go

Codes galore. Image via Niantic

Four codes give you either 100 Lunar Fusion Energy or Solar Lunar Energy in Pokémon Go. These codes are only active for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global.

After signing into your account, these codes are redeemed via the Pokémon Go Web Store. The four codes are:

LFR5CQZ7852CP

PQV2VFB9LD46E

SXHCTVYDHTPVU

TLFG6HLKRDFGT

You’ll be able to get more energy on Sunday, July 14, by battling Necrozma raids, and you need 1,000 total of each energy type to fuse your Necrozma with either your Solgaleo or Lunala to get a different form of Necrozma. You also need to have 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy on top of the energy requirement.

You are given a random amount of energy after each battle, regardless of whether you catch Necrozma or not. The codes give you a nice little boost, so you don’t need to partake in a few extra raids if you’re only focused on getting the energy cost you need to unlock the fusion of your dreams.

