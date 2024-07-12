Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

All Free Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy Codes in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Lots of freebies.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 04:21 pm

Niantic has released four codes that any trainer can put into Pokémon Go right now tog et a leg up on Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global.

Recommended Videos

These four codes give energy to Necrozma, which is required to unlock its new forms if you are lucky enough to find, battle, and beat one of them during Go Fest 2024: Global from July 13 to 14.

Free Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy codes in Pokémon Go

pokemon go fest codes
Codes galore. Image via Niantic

Four codes give you either 100 Lunar Fusion Energy or Solar Lunar Energy in Pokémon Go. These codes are only active for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global.

After signing into your account, these codes are redeemed via the Pokémon Go Web Store. The four codes are:

  • LFR5CQZ7852CP
  • PQV2VFB9LD46E
  • SXHCTVYDHTPVU
  • TLFG6HLKRDFGT

You’ll be able to get more energy on Sunday, July 14, by battling Necrozma raids, and you need 1,000 total of each energy type to fuse your Necrozma with either your Solgaleo or Lunala to get a different form of Necrozma. You also need to have 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy on top of the energy requirement.

You are given a random amount of energy after each battle, regardless of whether you catch Necrozma or not. The codes give you a nice little boost, so you don’t need to partake in a few extra raids if you’re only focused on getting the energy cost you need to unlock the fusion of your dreams.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter