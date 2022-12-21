All four Research Station locations and how to unlock them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s end game takes place in Area Zero in The Great Crater of Paldea. Professors Sada or Turo will ask players, accompanied by Arven, Penny, and Nemona, to unlock four Research Stations as they explore the area and make their way towards the bottom. Sounds simple enough, right? But there’s a small catch.

The map doesn’t work like it usually does, making the process of finding them all the more difficult. Don’t worry, though. We’re here to help!

Read out to find out where you need to go.

How to unlock Research Station One

Research Station One is pretty close to the first place you land. Turn left and follow the path down. You’ll see the Research Station sitting at the bottom of a cliff ledge you can slide down.

Come prepared, though. Glimmora will be waiting for you in all its Rock and Poison-type glory. Nemona will step in to help out, so it shouldn’t be too difficult. Once you’ve beaten it, head inside and press the button.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How to unlock Research Station Two

Research Station Two is a little further down the road. Follow the path until you reach a crossroad. Turn right and head in that direction. Eventually, you’ll see the Research Station in the distance.

Slide down the slope and prepare yourself for another encounter with a Paradox Pokémon. Like the other one, head inside and press the button. You can now come back here at any time.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How to unlock Research Station Three

Follow the nearby path down a steep slope until you come across a stream of water. Turn right and make your way around the waterfall. This will lead you to Research Station Three.

Another Paradox Pokémon will be waiting for you at the entrance. You know the drill by now. Defeat it and make your way into the Research Station to unlock it, and take a rest if you need.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How to unlock Research Station Four

All that remains now is the fourth and final one, Research Station Four. It’s located at the very bottom of Area Zero.

From Research Station Three, head left and follow the path until another left turn comes up. You should see a cave. Enter it, and a cutscene will play. Once it’s done, keep following the path all the way down to the bottom. Stick to the left side, and eventually, you’ll come across Research Station Four.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you’ve followed these instructions, you should have found and unlocked all four Research Stations in Area Zero.

Even after you’ve finished the end game, you can come back to the Research Stations at any time and even teleport between them to make catching Pokémon in Area Zero a lot easier.