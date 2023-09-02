All Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon's most overused Starter is back again.

Charmander on display for Community Day.
Image via Niantic

Everyone’s favorite Fire-type Starter—or at least The Pokémon Company’s favorite—is returning to the Community Day stage from 2 to 5pm local time on Sept. 2. This means players will encounter Charmander more frequently, and with an increased chance of finding a Shiny during the event too. 

During the event, if you evolve or catch a Charizard, it can know the Fast Attack Dragon Breath or Charged Attack Blast Burn. There is also Field Research to complete that will reward you with additional Charmander encounters, Charizard Mega Energy, and items too. 

Staple Community Day bonuses will also be live, like triple Stardust for catching Pokémon and a three-hour duration for Lure Modules and Incense for the event. Players can take part in PokéStop Showcases featuring Charmander during the event for some extra rewards too. 

If that isn’t enough content for you, there is a $1 Community Day Classic Special Research story that gives you more Charmander encounters, Charizard Mega Energy, and a lot of Stardust. I always think this is a fairly good deal if you plan on taking part in the event, but here’s a list of research tasks and rewards you can look over to see if it’s worth picking up. 

Full Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Charmander Community Day Classic page one

  • Power up Pokémon 10 times
    • 10 Poké Balls
  • Catch 15 Charmander
    • 20 Charmander Candy
  • Make five Nice Throws
    • Charmander encounter

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, a Charmander encounter

Charmander Community Day Classic page two

  • Catch 15 Charmander
    • 20 Charmander Candy
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon
    • Charmeleon encounter
  • Evolve three Charmander
    • 1,000 XP

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, and one Poffin

Charmander Community Day Classic page three

  • Make three Great Curveball Throws
    • 20 Charmander Candy
  • Evolve one Charmander
    • Five Golden Razz Berries
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon
    • 1,500 XP

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, and one Rocket Radar

Charmander Community Day Classic page four

  • Make 15 Nice Throws
    • Five Silver Pinap Berries
  • Take a Snapshot of a Fire-type Pokémon
    • 1,500 XP
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times
    • 5,000 Stardust

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, three Rare Candies, and a Charizard encounter

Charmander Community Day Classic page five

  • Claim Reward!
    • 50 Charizard Mega Energy
  • Claim Reward!
    • 50 Charizard Mega Energy
  • Claim Reward!
    • 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP, and 150 Charizard Mega Energy

All Charmander Community Day Classic Limited Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Related
Pokémon Go full event schedule (September 2023)

Charmander Limited Research page one

  • Power up Pokémon five times
    • 50 Charizard Mega Energy
  • Catch five Charmander
    • 50 Charizard Mega Energy
  • Make five Nice Throws
    • 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Total Reward: 150 Charizard Mega Energy and 1,000 XP

All Charmander Community Day Classic Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

  • Catch three Charmander
    • Charmander encounter
    • 10 Charizard Mega Energy
    • Five Great Balls
    • Two Ultra Balls
    • Two Pinap Berries
    • 500 Stardust
Related
All Timed Investigation: Master Ball tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Don’t forget that this is the first event for the new Adventures Abound season in Pokémon Go, which means you can look forward to encountering Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet soon too.

About the author
Cale Michael

Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.

More Stories by Cale Michael