All Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Everyone’s favorite Fire-type Starter—or at least The Pokémon Company’s favorite—is returning to the Community Day stage from 2 to 5pm local time on Sept. 2. This means players will encounter Charmander more frequently, and with an increased chance of finding a Shiny during the event too.

During the event, if you evolve or catch a Charizard, it can know the Fast Attack Dragon Breath or Charged Attack Blast Burn. There is also Field Research to complete that will reward you with additional Charmander encounters, Charizard Mega Energy, and items too.

Staple Community Day bonuses will also be live, like triple Stardust for catching Pokémon and a three-hour duration for Lure Modules and Incense for the event. Players can take part in PokéStop Showcases featuring Charmander during the event for some extra rewards too.

If that isn’t enough content for you, there is a $1 Community Day Classic Special Research story that gives you more Charmander encounters, Charizard Mega Energy, and a lot of Stardust. I always think this is a fairly good deal if you plan on taking part in the event, but here’s a list of research tasks and rewards you can look over to see if it’s worth picking up.

Full Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Charmander Community Day Classic page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Charmander 20 Charmander Candy

Make five Nice Throws Charmander encounter



Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, a Charmander encounter

Charmander Community Day Classic page two

Catch 15 Charmander 20 Charmander Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Charmeleon encounter

Evolve three Charmander 1,000 XP



Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, and one Poffin

Charmander Community Day Classic page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 20 Charmander Candy

Evolve one Charmander Five Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon 1,500 XP



Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, and one Rocket Radar

Charmander Community Day Classic page four

Make 15 Nice Throws Five Silver Pinap Berries

Take a Snapshot of a Fire-type Pokémon 1,500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times 5,000 Stardust



Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, three Rare Candies, and a Charizard encounter

Charmander Community Day Classic page five

Claim Reward! 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Claim Reward! 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Claim Reward! 50 Charizard Mega Energy



Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP, and 150 Charizard Mega Energy

All Charmander Community Day Classic Limited Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Charmander Limited Research page one

Power up Pokémon five times 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Catch five Charmander 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Make five Nice Throws 50 Charizard Mega Energy



Total Reward: 150 Charizard Mega Energy and 1,000 XP

All Charmander Community Day Classic Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch three Charmander Charmander encounter 10 Charizard Mega Energy Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Don’t forget that this is the first event for the new Adventures Abound season in Pokémon Go, which means you can look forward to encountering Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet soon too.

