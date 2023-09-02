All Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Everyone’s favorite Fire-type Starter—or at least The Pokémon Company’s favorite—is returning to the Community Day stage from 2 to 5pm local time on Sept. 2. This means players will encounter Charmander more frequently, and with an increased chance of finding a Shiny during the event too.
During the event, if you evolve or catch a Charizard, it can know the Fast Attack Dragon Breath or Charged Attack Blast Burn. There is also Field Research to complete that will reward you with additional Charmander encounters, Charizard Mega Energy, and items too.
Staple Community Day bonuses will also be live, like triple Stardust for catching Pokémon and a three-hour duration for Lure Modules and Incense for the event. Players can take part in PokéStop Showcases featuring Charmander during the event for some extra rewards too.
If that isn’t enough content for you, there is a $1 Community Day Classic Special Research story that gives you more Charmander encounters, Charizard Mega Energy, and a lot of Stardust. I always think this is a fairly good deal if you plan on taking part in the event, but here’s a list of research tasks and rewards you can look over to see if it’s worth picking up.
Full Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Charmander Community Day Classic page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Charmander
- 20 Charmander Candy
- Make five Nice Throws
- Charmander encounter
Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, a Charmander encounter
Charmander Community Day Classic page two
- Catch 15 Charmander
- 20 Charmander Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Charmeleon encounter
- Evolve three Charmander
- 1,000 XP
Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, and one Poffin
Charmander Community Day Classic page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 20 Charmander Candy
- Evolve one Charmander
- Five Golden Razz Berries
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 1,500 XP
Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, and one Rocket Radar
Charmander Community Day Classic page four
- Make 15 Nice Throws
- Five Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a Snapshot of a Fire-type Pokémon
- 1,500 XP
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 5,000 Stardust
Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, three Rare Candies, and a Charizard encounter
Charmander Community Day Classic page five
- Claim Reward!
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Claim Reward!
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Claim Reward!
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP, and 150 Charizard Mega Energy
All Charmander Community Day Classic Limited Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Charmander Limited Research page one
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Catch five Charmander
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Make five Nice Throws
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
Total Reward: 150 Charizard Mega Energy and 1,000 XP
All Charmander Community Day Classic Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
- Catch three Charmander
- Charmander encounter
- 10 Charizard Mega Energy
- Five Great Balls
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust
Don’t forget that this is the first event for the new Adventures Abound season in Pokémon Go, which means you can look forward to encountering Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet soon too.