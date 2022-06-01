All characters introduced in the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As with any Pokémon title, the characters players meet are vital to their journeys. Today’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer introduced fans to just a few of the key characters they’ll encounter in the titles, giving them a taste of what to expect from the games’ stories.

In the first trailer for Scarlet and Violet since their reveal trailer, the Pokémon Company provided a look at the rival and professors, as well as brief descriptions regarding their importance in the games. The official Pokémon website further elaborated on these characters, though much still remains unknown about them.

For the first time in the series’ history, the version of the game will determine which professor players interact with on their journeys. Pokémon Scarlet features Professor Sada, who wears clothing resembling people from the Stone Age, complete with a bone necklace and belt. Pokémon Violet introduces players to Professor Turo, who wears an intricately designed suit, almost appearing futuristic. Both professors are said to be researching the vast lore in the region.

Nemona acts as Scarlet and Violet’s main rival, continuing the friendly rival trend established in recent Pokémon titles. She appears to not know the protagonist as she questions whether the starter Pokémon all belong to them. Nemona is described as being an “experienced Pokémon trainer” and “reliable guide,” though is specified to be bad at throwing Poké Balls.

Players can look forward to meeting these characters, as well as various undiscovered Pokémon as they travel through the lands of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These titles will release worldwide on Nov. 18 and are now available to pre-order via the Nintendo eShop and select gaming retailers.