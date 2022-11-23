All Champion Assessment answers for Elite Four interview in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Three stories may seem like a lot to follow when it comes to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Treasure Hunt, but that isn’t the main thing you need to be worried about. Instead, you should look out for all of the tests you may or may not have to take—including studying answers for the Victory Road Champion Assessment interview.

This is one of the mandatory “exams” you will be taking if you want to complete the story for Scarlet and Violet, as it is tied to the final portion of the Victory Road path.

Once you collect all eight Gym Badges and head over to the Pokémon League from Mesagoza, you will be confronted by Rika, a member of Paldea’s Elite Four, inside the building. She will be in charge of the first stage of your Champion Assessment as the interviewer asking you questions.

You can tell she means business because she puts on her glasses.

Unlike previous games, you will need to complete this first segment before challenging the Elite Four this time around. But, like with every test in school, you have the option to use this cheat sheet to ensure you won’t get booted before the battles start.

Every answer for Victory Road Champion Assessment interview in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike with some other exams in the game, you have to answer every question in the Victory Road Champion Assessment interview correctly or you risk being kicked out and having to start over again. Rika will give you a bit of a warning upfront about this, but only some of the questions actually have a “correct” answer.

In total, there are 10 questions you will be asked during the interview portion of the Champion Assessment. Only two of the questions don’t have a specific answer or some consequence for picking one option over another.

Here are all of the questions, answer options, and the correct option bolded where necessary.

Question One: How did you get here today? I walked I rode my Pokémon I came by Flying Taxi All answers are correct

Question Two: Please tell me the name of the school you are enrolled in. Manzana Academy Naranja Academy (correct if you play Scarlet) Uva Academy (correct if you play Violet)

Question Three: So what brings you to the Pokémon League today? I came to catch Pokémon I came to become Champion Just for fun, I guess…

Question Four: Now, what do you intend to do if and when you do become a Champion? I want to become even stronger I want to battle Nemona I want to find treasure Every answer is “correct,” but remember which one you choose

Question Five: Tell me: which of the 8 Gyms gave you the most difficulty? Select any of the eight options available

Question Six: And what was the name of the Gym Leader you faced there? Select the name of the Gym Leader who’s Gym you selected

Question Seven: But do you remember which type of Pokémon the Gym Leader used? Select the Pokémon-type the Gym Leader you selected used

Question Eight: What was the category of the first Pokémon you chose to be your partner? The Grass Cat Pokémon (correct if you picked Sprigatito) The Fire Croc Pokémon (correct if you picked Fuecoco) The Duckling Pokémon (correct if you picked Quaxly)

Question Nine: Remind me, what do you intend to do if and when you do become a Champion? Select the option you used to answer Question Four

Question 10: Do you like Pokémon? Yes (duh) No



What happens if you fail the Victory Road Champion Assessment interview in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just note, that even though you are forced out of the room for answering a question incorrectly, there is no real penalty other than needing to start from question one again.

However, should you successfully make it through on your first try, a small change in dialogue is your reward—it is barely noticeable.