Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives gamers a new lease on life. It provides hours upon hours of fun, giving users Pokemon to catch and opponents to battle.

The newest installment delivers on a lot of what it promised. It gives fans a detailed journey to embark upon, with twists and turns along the way. You’ll be able to collect a wide selection of new Pokémon, adding to your Pokédex as you progress through the title.

There are some issues though. Once you’ve completed certain aspects of the title, you aren’t able to replay them, unless you restart the game in its entirety.

While it may give you an advantage the second time around, it is a massive commitment to a game that already takes almost a full day of gaming to complete, if you don’t get sidetracked.

Can you rematch the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Elite Four have been in most iterations of the Pokémon franchise. They serve as the final bosses, for players to take on the big dogs, showcasing the different types of Pokémon.

You cannot rematch the Elite Four after you’ve beaten them.

You’ll, unfortunately, have to restart the entire game if you want to go back and battle it out against the best Pokémon has to offer once more.

The Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are:

Rika

Poppy

Larry

Hassel

Each member of the Elite Four has their own special type of Pokémon that they excel with. Once you’re done, you will get to fight the Top Champion, Geeta. She’ll be your final challenge in the main story.

So, you’ll have to start all over again to battle the Elite Four again. But, let’s be honest, you were going to play Scarlet and Violet for another 24 hours straight anyway.