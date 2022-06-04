All catchable Ultra Beasts during Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 has been full of excitement with many rare Pokémon appearing in the game, including regional Pokémon that fans normally can’t catch unless they are in a certain region of the world or Pokémon that just don’t appear often.

Fans are finding that one of the most exciting surprises during the 2022 Go Fest is that Nihilego is going to be available in five-star raids for day two. It was teased back in May that this Pokémon was coming along with the new Ultra Recon Squad characters.

Those don’t look familiar…what’s going on, Trainers? pic.twitter.com/jQgm0srljK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 24, 2022

Ultra Wormholes will begin to form in the overworld of Pokémon Go and will send players into Ultra Space, which is a world that contains Pokémon known as Ultra Beasts. Starting on June 5 from 10am to 6pm local time, Nihilego, the parasite Ultra Beast Pokémon, will appear in these Ultra Wormholes. This will mark the first time an Ultra Beast from the main-series games Pokémon Sun and Moon has made an appearance in Pokémon Go.

New Special Research will be available to players on June 5 that will introduce them to the new Ultra Wormholes. Players will be tasked with helping the Go Ultra Recon Squad investigate these strange occurrences. Players with a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket will have an expanded Special Research that will allow them to work with the new characters more closely.

What Ultra Beasts are available in Pokémon Go?

So far, Nihilego is the first and only Ultra Beast in Pokémon Go. Now that the first one has been introduced, though, the Special Research that takes place on June 5 may start a chain of events that leads to the next Ultra Beast. There are 11 in the Pokémon universe and they’ll likely be added to the game sometime in the future. Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, Guzzlord, Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon are the 11 remaining Ultra Beasts that have not been added to Pokémon Go yet.

For those interested in collecting all of the Ultra Beasts, players should keep an eye on Pokémon Go’s social media pages for more hints on when those Pokémon might be added to the game.