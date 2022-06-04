Nihilego and Ultra Wormholes are coming to Pokémon Go Fest 2022 on day two

Niantic is bringing a new element to Pokémon Go, with Ultra Wormholes appearing in the overworld of the game following day one of Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

These phenomena will connect players to Ultra Space, a world different from the one we are familiar with that contains mysterious creatures known as Ultra Beasts.

Starting on June 5, from 10am to 6pm local time, players will be able to encounter the Parasite Pokémon Nihilego for the first time, making it the first obtainable Ultra Beast in Pokémon Go. Nihilego will be the mystery Pokémon Niantic previously teased would be filling the five-star raid slot during the second day of the event.

Previously, the developers hinted that this would be happening in several trailers; however, this is the first confirmation of Ultra Beasts being the next wave of special creatures being added to the game.

Additionally, new Special Research themed around Ultra Wormholes and Ultra Beasts will be added to the game. This will task players with helping the new Go Ultra Recon Squad investigate all of the strange happenings that these new developments have brought about.

Players who have purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket will also gain access to exclusive research that will let them earn rewards for working with the Go Ultra Recon Squad more closely.

Global Challenges will also unlock for players around the world to help complete, which could lead to players earning new Ultra Unlock bonuses for future events once Go Fest 2022 ends.