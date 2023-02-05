It is time to fly through the night, or at least through the afternoon, as the Pokémon Go Noibat Community Day brings players from all over the world out to enjoy new content on Feb. 5. This includes the Abundant Noise Special Research that players will need to complete for research tasks and rewards.

This is one of the odd Sunday Community Days that happens once in a while due to dates shifting around, meaning it might sneak up on people while it runs from 2 to 5pm local time. However, you won’t want to miss out on this event as there are plenty of event bonuses and Noibat-centric things to get done.

If you plan on ducking in for even a little bit, you can expect to see triple Catch Stardust, double Catch Candy, halved Trade Costs, and an increased three-hour duration for Incense and Lure Modules. There will also be Bonus Battle Raids where players can take on Noibat in four-star raids after the event, with Noibat spawning in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes and with the same Shiny chance as during the Community Day if the raid is cleared.

So whether you are Shiny hunting or finally trying to get a Noivern that knows Boomburst, here are all of the Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Noibat Community Day.

All Abundant Noise Noibat Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Community Day Ticketed Special Research

Abundant Noise page one

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Noibat Noibat encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Noibat Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Noibat encounter, and one Incense

Abundant Noise page two

Catch 15 Noibat 30 Noibat Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Noibat encounter

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Noibat encounter, and one Lure Module

Abundant Noise page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Noibat Candy

Evolve one Noibat One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Abundant Noise page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Two Golden Razz Berries

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Noivern encounter, and three Rare Candies

Event-exclusive Field Research