All 33 Secret Rares for next Pokémon TCG set have been revealed in Japan

A full Secret Rare card list for the Ruler of the Black Flame Japanese Pokémon TCG set dropped on July 27, featuring alternative art cards that will also be included in the English version of the set called Obsidian Flames.

The Ruler of the Black Flame Pokémon TCG set is scheduled to release in Japan on July 28. It contains 108 cards within the main set, along with 33 Secret Rare cards that showcase alternative art. Most of the Pokémon from the Japanese Ruler of the Black Flame set will also appear in the upcoming English version called Obsidian Flames which is slated to launch on Aug. 11. Both sets showcase a Tera Pokémon ex with a type that isn’t normally associated with that Pokémon.

Related: All Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 cards worth money, projected prices

Every Secret Rare Pokémon TCG card in Ruler of the Black Flame/Obsidian Flames

A Secret Rare Pokémon TCG card includes variants like Illustration Rare, Ultra Rare, Special Illustration Rare, and Hyper Rare. The 33 Secret Rare cards from the Japanese Ruler of the Black Flame feature all four of these alt-art variants. Most of these 33 art variants will likely show up in the English Obsidian Flames set as well.

Illustration Rare Pokémon TCG cards

Ninetales Illustration Rare | Image via The Pokémon Company Lechonk Illustrative Rare | Image via The Pokémon Company

Gloom #109

Ninetales #110

Palafin #111

Belibolt #112

Cleffa #113

Larvitar #114

Hondour #115

Scizor #116

Varoom #117

Pidgey #118

Pidgeotto #119

Lechonk #120

Ultra Rare Pokémon TCG cards

Absol Ultra Rare | Image via The Obsidian Flames Pokémon Company Ryme Ultra Rare | Image via The Pokémon Company

Eiscue ex #121

Tyranitar ex #122

Vespiquen ex #123

Glimmora ex #124

Charizard ex #125

Absol ex #126

Revaroom ex #127

Pidgeot ex #128

Geeta #129

Ortega #130

Poppy #131

Ryme #132

Special Illustration Rare Pokémon TCG cards

Eiscue ex Special Illustration Rare | Image via The Pokémon Company Poppy Special Illustration Rare | Image via The Pokémon Company

Eiscue ex #133

Charizard ex #134

Varoom ex #135

Pidgeot ex #136

Geeta #137

Poppy #138

Hyper Rare Pokémon TCG cards

Charizard ex Hyper Rare | Image via The Pokémon Company Artazon Hyper Rare | Image via The Pokémon Company

Charizard ex #139

Artazon #140

Fire Energy #141

Players and collectors can start cracking English Obsidian Flames Pokémon TCG cards on Aug. 11.

About the author