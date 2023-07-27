All 33 Secret Rares for next Pokémon TCG set have been revealed in Japan

A full Secret Rare card list for the Ruler of the Black Flame Japanese Pokémon TCG set dropped on July 27, featuring alternative art cards that will also be included in the English version of the set called Obsidian Flames.
The Ruler of the Black Flame Pokémon TCG set is scheduled to release in Japan on July 28. It contains 108 cards within the main set, along with 33 Secret Rare cards that showcase alternative art. Most of the Pokémon from the Japanese Ruler of the Black Flame set will also appear in the upcoming English version called Obsidian Flames which is slated to launch on Aug. 11. Both sets showcase a Tera Pokémon ex with a type that isn’t normally associated with that Pokémon.
Related: All Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 cards worth money, projected prices
Every Secret Rare Pokémon TCG card in Ruler of the Black Flame/Obsidian Flames
A Secret Rare Pokémon TCG card includes variants like Illustration Rare, Ultra Rare, Special Illustration Rare, and Hyper Rare. The 33 Secret Rare cards from the Japanese Ruler of the Black Flame feature all four of these alt-art variants. Most of these 33 art variants will likely show up in the English Obsidian Flames set as well.
Illustration Rare Pokémon TCG cards
- Gloom #109
- Ninetales #110
- Palafin #111
- Belibolt #112
- Cleffa #113
- Larvitar #114
- Hondour #115
- Scizor #116
- Varoom #117
- Pidgey #118
- Pidgeotto #119
- Lechonk #120
Ultra Rare Pokémon TCG cards
- Eiscue ex #121
- Tyranitar ex #122
- Vespiquen ex #123
- Glimmora ex #124
- Charizard ex #125
- Absol ex #126
- Revaroom ex #127
- Pidgeot ex #128
- Geeta #129
- Ortega #130
- Poppy #131
- Ryme #132
Special Illustration Rare Pokémon TCG cards
- Eiscue ex #133
- Charizard ex #134
- Varoom ex #135
- Pidgeot ex #136
- Geeta #137
- Poppy #138
Hyper Rare Pokémon TCG cards
- Charizard ex #139
- Artazon #140
- Fire Energy #141
Players and collectors can start cracking English Obsidian Flames Pokémon TCG cards on Aug. 11.