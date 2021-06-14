Second Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign staff promo found ahead of release

The return of Pokémon TCG staff promos looks to be imminent as a second player scores themself one from a Chilling Reign box ahead of its release.

According to a post on Pokémon forum Pokebeach, a second Cinderace staff promo from the upcoming TCG set Chilling Reign was shared with the site.

Image via Pokebeach

This time, the card was unboxed in Kansas City, Missouri, after a fan purchased a box via eBay that he claims was shipped from Wisconsin. Like the first appearance of this latest staff promo, the card was pulled from a Chilling Reign Build & Battle kit.

Last week, the very first Chilling Reign staff promo surfaced at a pre-release event in the United Kingdom. This sparked rumors that the limited edition staff cards could be set for a return after being phased out in December of 2020.

At the time, The Pokémon Company shared that they would no longer be producing staff promos and shortly after shared their plan to cease distribution. With two surfacing prior to the set’s official launch, we may see a whole lot of these cards showing up over the coming week.

Pokémon’s Chilling Reign set will launch on June 18 and you can check out a full list of the cards that will appear here. If you plan on scoring yourself some of these cards, we suggest you pre-order so your plan isn’t hindered by the day one crowd we’ve come to expect from Pokémon TCG in recent times.