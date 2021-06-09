Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign staff promo surfaces ahead of June 18 release

Despite The Pokémon Company announcing that it had discontinued pre-release staff promos, one player in the United Kingdom has scored one at the Chilling Reign set pre-release event.

In a post to Pokémon forum Pokebeach, Water Pokémon Master shared that he had been sent an image of the Chilling Reign staff promo from an official Pokémon TCG judge.

Image via Pokebeach

The card, Cinderace, is stamped with the word ‘staff’ alongside the Chilling Reign promo stamp and according to the judge, it was pulled from a Build & Battle kit in the promo slot.

With the set not yet being released, there are no other reports of any staff promos making their way into other players’ boxes, but in the past, we’ve seen factories accidentally mix these valuable cards into products. In January, the Pokémon company announced that it would be discontinuing production of staff promos, and just a few days later, it shared it would also cease distribution.

As Water Pokémon Master suggests in his post, the resurfacing of one of these cards could mean that we will be seeing them more commonly back at in-person events, and their temporary pause in production may have been due to lack of events during the pandemic.

Chilling Reign is set to release on June 18, and a full list of cards that will appear in this English TCG set has already been shared online. If you plan on getting your hands on this new set, we suggest you score yourself a pre-order so you don’t miss out.