3 mythical Pokémon up for grabs in new European Sword and Shield distribution event

Pokémon fans in Europe that are still grinding through Sword and Shield received good news today. In the midst of an event where several distribution codes are being made available for players to easily get new Pokémon, a new distribution is coming to Europe starting on Sept. 9, allowing players to get their hands on Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow.

The new offer comes on the heels of other distribution events designed to allow players in Sword and Shield to collect Ash’s team from Pokémon Journeys, from the special World Cap Pikachu to Lucario.

Serebii Update: A new distribution has been confirmed for Europe starting tomorrow, September 9th, until September 30th. Offers codes to get Genesect, Volcanion and Marshadow in Pokémon Sword & Shield.



Details and known locations can be found @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/3TO0t8VDAs — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 8, 2022

The three new Pokémon trainers can obtain through the distribution event are of particular interest, since all three are mythical Pokémon that cannot be obtained in Sword and Shield outside of an event like this, or through transferring Pokémon from a different game to Sword and Shield using Pokémon HOME. Accordingly, all three Pokémon are also powerful in their own right, giving trainers a new Pokémon to build their teams around in addition to trying to catch ‘em all in Sword and Shield.

To obtain the Pokémon in this event, players will need to go to various real-world stores to obtain a code card, containing codes for all three Pokémon. So far, Pokémon database Serebii has the known locations players can visit in the U.K., France, and the Netherlands/Belgium on their site. This event will run from Sept. 9 to Sept. 30.

Today’s announcement also came with news of new competitions starting up in both Sword and Shield and Pokémon Masters EX that players more interested in competing can dive into. All in all, it seems like there’s plenty more to keep players busy with in Sword and Shield while the collective Pokémon fandom waits patiently for Scarlet and Violet to release this November.