Phasmophobia is a terrifyingly realistic immersive ghost-hunting game, so you might be wondering whether it’s possible to invite some friends to play too so you won’t be getting scared alone.

Recommended Videos

Ghost hunting is a very daunting prospect, especially with how willing and ready the ghosts are to scare you. Because of this, you’ll want to know how many people can play Phasmophobia so you’re aware of whether you can tackle this game alone or with friends.

How many players is Phasmophobia?

Up to four players can play Phasmophobia together. Anywhere from one to four people can enjoy this game together at once, so you can freely choose how many people you want to ghost hunt with as long as it’s equal to or less than four.

To play with others, you can either set up or join a lobby using a code created and shared among friends or you can use the multiplayer matchmaking feature to join random lobbies.

It’s a lot easier to quickly get a ton of equipment down in multiplayer mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can you play Phasmophobia solo?

You can play Phasmophobia alone and still succeed while doing so. If you play alone, the entire investigation is all on you since no one else is there to help place equipment, identify evidence, or be hunted by the ghost, but it is still very doable regardless of whether you are alone or with other players.

Should you play Phasmophobia alone or with friends?

Phasmophobia is a drastically different game depending on whether you choose to play solo or with a team, so I’d recommend mixing it up regularly to get the full ghost hunting experience. There are both benefits and drawbacks to whether you choose to play alone or with friends, so which mode you choose is really up to you since both are great.

The ghosts are quite scary, but having friends at your side makes it less horrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re tackling a tough challenge mode like No Evidence, Hide and Seek: Hide!, or Detectives Only, then you absolutely want to have at least one other ghost hunter at your side but preferably a full squad of four. In these types of challenges, the ghost is eager to hunt and extremely unhelpful, oftentimes not providing any evidence at all, so your odds of success are much higher if you can bring friends along.

There are also some behaviors you can only catch if you have more than one player present, such as the Banshee’s stalking behavior. Placing down equipment and navigating large maps is also much easier with friends since the work is divided up rather than being on just one player. Overall, playing with friends is one of the best tips and tricks you can use to your advantage in this game, but playing alone has some benefits too.

You’re a lot more in control and able to carefully manage the investigation when you’re ghost-hunting solo. More players means more chaos since there are so many more factors to consider. It’s also a lot more likely the ghost will get upset sooner and that your sanity will drain quicker with more players present since there will be a lot going on at all times.

In single-player, Phasmophobia is a whole lot scarier, so if you’re looking for the most terrifying experience possible, then you should consider playing alone. Having other players in it with you lessens the scare potential since there’s generally a lot of voices and movement all the time. But when you’re alone, it’s mostly silence except for you and the ghost.

Tracking the ghost down on massive maps like Sunny Meadows is much easier with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimately, both single-player and multiplayer have a lot to offer you in Phasmophobia, so you can’t go wrong with playing either way. Regardless of whether you’re playing with friends or alone, it’s important to watch what you say since there are many ghost trigger phrases that might result in a response you don’t want.