9 Best Phasmophobia Mods

Phasmophobia is a groundbreaking horror experience that pits players against the otherworldly, but some aspects leave much to be desired. Thankfully, there are mods to amplify or broaden the game’s core gameplay and appearance, so here are the ten best Phasmophobia mods you shouldn’t miss out on.

Coolest mods for Phasmophobia

Being a Unity game, Phasmophobia is exceptionally moddable. However, the developers don’t allow mods that change the game’s code, which limits the scope of modifying it. Nevertheless, modders always come out on top and create fantastic content for players to enjoy. Sidenote: there are also a ton of secrets hidden around the Phasmophobia maps, so you may want to check our Phasmophobia secrets guide to get as much content out of the game as possible.

9. Phasmophobia: Scooby-Doo Edition

Phasmophobia is the perfect Scooby-Doo game. Image via NexusMods

As the name implies, this mod takes Phasmophobia to the most beloved and influential kids’ horror series, Scooby-Doo. The mod pack introduces the notorious Mystery Inc. alongside all characters save for the titular one. Hopefully, Phasmophobia adds some pet system so we can actually get Scooby in there doing dangerous stuff for a few snacks.

The mod also introduces the iconic Mystery Inc. van, changes the theme of the player hub, and even adds Scooby Snacks as a replacement for the Sanity Pills. All in all, it’s a fantastic little pack.

Download the mod here.

8. Cats Tarot

Cats. Image via NexusMods

All right, hear me out. Cats are genre-accurate for Lovecraftian horror (or any form of horror, for that matter). The Cats of Ulthar, The Black Cat, and so on have been genre-defining stories, and it’s only fitting that cats would be included in Phasmophobia. Cats Tarot replaces all the images on the Tarot cards with popular cat memes, some of which are more horror-inducing than the actual game. Though small, it’s a hilarious and terrifying mod that boosts the game’s charm and character significantly. So, don’t miss out.

Download the mod here.

7. Fossu’s Light and Dark ReShade

Proper lighting can really up the mood of any game. Image via NexusMods

It wouldn’t be a mod list without ReShade appearing in one form or another, and Fossu’s Light and Dark ReShade configuration improves Phasmophobia‘s atmosphere significantly. The mod aims to make Phasmophobia creepier by improving lighting, particularly in dark areas with few light sources, turning the game from scary to terrifying.

You can get the mod here.

6. Horror Ambiance

Phasmophobia‘s atmosphere is beyond horrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia is an atmospheric game. Like, really atmospheric. Just walking through a house or around the compound provides a horrifying experience, significantly amplified by the sound or lack thereof. The quietness of this game is truly mesmerizing, but the audio design could be improved upon, which Horror Ambiance aims to do. The mod replaces many audio files in the game to impress the player more in this horrific world where ghosts and demons roam free. If the original game’s sound isn’t scary enough, enabling Horror Ambiance is the perfect mod for you.

You can download it here.

5. Phasmophobia Assistant

The Assistant is a fantastic tool. Image via NexusMods

One mechanic is particularly tedious in Phasmophobia, which is already a slow game by design, and that’s the constant back-and-forth between the van and the level. If you forget details about a given ghost, you may have to scour back to the truck to re-read the details and learn more about what you’re dealing with.

Phasmophobia Assistant changes that, giving you a comprehensive tool to keep track of your progress, details of the ghost, and much more. According to the creator, this versatile companion is available in 25 languages, so fans of any background can enjoy its incredible functionality. By closing the gap between yourself and the truck, Phasmophobia Assistant helps you focus on the matter, finding the ghost or dying to it (especially those faster than you.)

The mod is available here.

4. Phasmophobia: Ghostbusters Edition

Who’re you gonna call? Image via NexusMods

Turning Phasmophobia into a Scooby-Doo game is a fantastic idea, but it’s not nearly as fitting as giving it a Ghostbusters makeover. The player literally is a Ghostbuster, though in a much less exciting way and with fewer overpowered gadgets. Still, the game’s feel is greatly enhanced through the makeover, and you can roleplay as Bill Murray. Gadgets, the truck, the hub, everything is given a fresh new Ghostbusters look that truly gives the game a ton of charm.

The mod is available here.

3. Ghostbusters Radio

Ghostbusters are a perfect fit for Phasmophobia. Image via Columbia Pictures

This mod turns the radio’s sound into the iconic Ghostbusters theme song to go along with the Ghostbusters makeover. I’d say that this mod is worth it for two reasons: the stock radio sound is horrible and unpleasant to hear, especially the white noise, and the Ghostbusters theme is just too good to skip on. Put the ghosts on edge by blaring one of the best songs in cinema history, and give your game an extra kick with the Ghostbusters radio mod.

You can download it here.

2. New TV (Poltergeist)

Just looking at it scares me. Image via NexusMods

This simple mod is so effective at giving players a scare that I honestly can’t believe it. By changing the stock image of TVs into the iconic Poltergeist hands, Phasmophobia‘s ghosts are given an extra sense of presence. When a player looks at the TV and sees the horrifying pair of hands trying to reach out, they’ll know they’re in the thick of ghost hunting. A simple yet highly effective mod, New TV is a must, especially considering how bland the stock white noise is.

Check it out here.

1. Among Us Tarot Cards

Amogus. Image via NexusMods

Though other mods try to amplify the game’s horror, this one is simple, lighthearted fun that makes the game a lot funnier. Among Us is fitting here since, depending on how you define it, it’s more or less a horror game. Or at least one with cosmic horror elements definitely inspired by The Thing. This mod replaces the Tarot cards much like the cat one and even includes a dripped-out crewmate posing for the camera. And if that’s not a horrifying image, I don’t know what is.

You can get it here.