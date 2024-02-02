Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: What early religious practice was the origin of magic?

It was not pulling rabbits out of hats.
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 11:41 am
Orpheus in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

On June 17 (6/17) in Persona 3 Reload, you have a magic lesson with Mr. Edogawa, and he asks you a question about the origin of magic. It’s a bit easier than any of the questions you had to answer in April and May, but still pretty tough.

Mr. Edogawa begins the lesson by uttering a demon summoning spell, “Palas Aron Azinomas,” before launching into a lecture on the background of magic. He tells you how primitive religions were created at the dawn of civilization and then… I’m sorry, I got bored and hit the FFWD button. He bangs on about witches and paganism before springing an on-the-spot question on you (whatever your name is).

What early religious practice was the origin of magic in Persona 3 Reload?

A magic lesson
There’s definitely something suspicious about Mr. Edogawa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, Mr. Edogawa has already explained how magic originated in primitive religious practices, but he hasn’t identified any specific practices by name. So, when he asks you what early religious practice was the origin of magic, he’s wondering if you already know something he hasn’t taught you yet. Your three possible answers are:

  • Totemism
  • Animism
  • Shamanism

Now, I don’t like to brag, but I knew the answer to this one and didn’t need to Google it, or guess, or phone a friend, or anything like that. I’m a bit of a shaman myself, you see. When I’m not writing handy guides and unimpressed reviews of Persona 3 Reload for Dot Esports, I’ll often be found dancing naked around a fire, speaking in tongues and summoning ancient spirits. It’s important to have a hobby.

A question about magic
If a teacher asks you a question when you’re fast-forwarding, the “action” will automatically pause. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anyway, yes. Shamanism was the origin of magic, and so the answer is “Shamanism.” Answer correctly and your classmates will swoon in awe of your encyclopedic knowledge, and you’ll earn an incremental amount of Charm.

The topics of shamanism and magic don’t come up in your final exams, so this is one of those class questions you can immediately forget about. Unless, that is, you actually want to learn more about shamanism, in which case, read on.

The earliest known evidence of shamanism is in 17,000-year-old paintings in the Cave of Lascaux in France. One of the paintings depicts a man with a bird’s head, and experts believe he’s supposed to be a shaman. It’s amazing to think that without Monsieur Birdhead, there’d be no David Blaine, no David Copperfield, no Siegfried and Roy. Anyway, that’s enough educational material for one day. Class dismissed!

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Gourmet King question answers for Moon Social Link
Chubby Student awaits in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Gourmet King question answers for Moon Social Link
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get into Club Escapade in Persona 3 Reload
How to get into Club Escapade
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get into Club Escapade in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What’s it called when the bubbles in a whirlpool bath make your body vibrate?
Yukari gratuitously in the shower
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What’s it called when the bubbles in a whirlpool bath make your body vibrate?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to change language in Persona 3 Reload
An image of the protagonist from Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to change language in Persona 3 Reload
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Request 29: How to get a Fashionable Item
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload Request 29: How to get a Fashionable Item
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Author

Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.