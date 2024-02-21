Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Scarlet Turret weakness

Putting the "shock" in "shock and awe."

Pedro Peres

Published: Feb 21, 2024 03:58 pm
The SEES squad engages a Scarlet Turret in Tziah.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload‘s Tartarus will have players square off against a constellation of enemies, and several of them take the form of tanks. You’ll stumble upon the Scarlet Turret as you climb the tower’s fourth and fifth blocks.

Scarlet Turret appears as a strong Shadow in the second part of Tziah (floors 145 to 172), but it resurfaces as a regular shadow in the first section of Harabah (between floor 173 and 198). Its weaknesses, affinities, and movesets remain almost the same, though the Harabah version doesn’t have Fire Amp and has almost a third of its HP as a strong Shadow (640 vs. 1771).

Here’s how you can take down the Scarlet Turret in Persona 3 Reload by exploiting its weaknesses, whether in Tziah or Harabah.

Scarlet Turret weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload

Scarlet Turret is weak to Electricity, but it resists Fire, nullifies Strike, and reflects Slash. Be careful if you’re using your high-powered Physical attacks here: At best, they’ll deal damage as normal. At worst, they’ll backfire and hit you back. As usual, Theurgies ignore these resistances. That’s good news for Junpei, whose abilities would otherwise face some resistance.

Scarlet Turret as scanned by Fuuka, showing its weakness is Electricity.
Ziodyne is the best tool in your arsenal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Scarlet Turret in Persona 3 Reload

Beating Scarlet Turret in Persona 3 Reload isn’t as hard as taking down some Monad Bosses since it has an easy weakness to exploit (even easier if Akihiko is on the team). This Strong Shadow can still give you a hard time, though, especially if you have Mitsuru with you.

The ice queen is particularly vulnerable in this fight. Scarlet Turret can use Agidyne and Maragion, both of which can down her, and its access to Concentrate means these abilities can deal even more damage. If those attacks land, Scarlet Turret gets an extra attack, potentially giving it a free Concentrate.

Mitsuru is the only one in big jeopardy, though: Scarlet Turret only uses Fire magic, so you don’t have to worry about it exploiting a different party member’s weakness. It will still hurt the party quite a bit, but she’s the only one with a glaring weakness. She can’t charm the Scarlet Turret, either, but Yukari can use Pulinpa to confuse it and buy yourself a few precious turns. Landing a Confuse makes this fight almost trivial.

Aigis and Akihiko, on the other hand, are flat-out boons to have in this fight. The boxer provides a second way to set up All-Out Attacks if his Zionga/Ziodyne lands, which is essential when it comes to knocking down the Scarlet Turret’s hefty HP pool. Aigis has major buffs for the team and resists Pierce damage, nullifying one of Scarlet Turret’s two sources of damage. The enemy’s Dekaja may offset the buffs, but not before you get some good hits in.

