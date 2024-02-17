Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Phantom Mage weakness

The Phantom has a weakness.
Abdul Saad
Feb 17, 2024
Image showing the Phantom Mage in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload features several powerful enemies that can do significant damage to your party or outright wipe them out if you aren’t careful. One of these enemies is the Phantom Mage, a shadow that uses instant-kill attacks.

If you’re wondering how to defeat the Phantom Mage in Persona 3 Reload, read on. This guide will teach you the shadow’s weakness and how to easily counter and defeat it.

What is Phantom Mage’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Image showing the stats for the Phantom Mage in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phantom Mage is the second Monad Door enemy you’ll come across in the Yabbashah block of Tartarus. It is weak to wind, resists electricity and also reflects light. While just a regular shadow, it is particularly tricky to fight. This enemy can wipe out your entire party with the instant-kill light skills, Hamaon, Mahama, and Makougaon.

What makes this especially bad is that these skills have a medium chance of success, and as such, if you aren’t lucky, you and your party members will be wiped out. It’s also worth noting that if any party member has a Persona that’s weak to light, the shadow’s attacks will always land, killing them instantly.

How to beat Phantom Mage in Persona 3 Reload

To counter these attacks, make sure you’re not bringing any Personas or team members that are weak to light to the fight. Additionally, as the shadow resists electricity, bringing Akihiko along for the fight may be inefficient, so swapping him with someone who can deal damage will make the fight much shorter. 

As the Phantom Mage is weak to wind attacks, acquiring or equipping any Persona with strong wind skills, like Magaru and Garula, will provide great results. Bringing Yukari into the fight will also be effective as she uses wind skills.

Overall, bringing the best party members and using wind skills and some All-out attacks on the shadow should be enough to take it down.

Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Natural Dancer weakness
Image showing the Natural Dancers in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Natural Dancer weakness
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 17, 2024
Read Article How to get Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Grand Magus weakness
Mitsuru, Yukari, the Protagonist, and Junpei engage the Grand Magus in Tziah
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Grand Magus weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Intrepid Knight weakness
The Intrepid Knight as the Monad Passage boss in Tziah.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Intrepid Knight weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Tartarus bosses in Persona 3 Reload and how to beat them
An image of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Tartarus bosses in Persona 3 Reload and how to beat them
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 16, 2024
Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.