Persona 3 Reload: Phantom Mage weakness

Persona 3 Reload features several powerful enemies that can do significant damage to your party or outright wipe them out if you aren’t careful. One of these enemies is the Phantom Mage, a shadow that uses instant-kill attacks.

If you’re wondering how to defeat the Phantom Mage in Persona 3 Reload, read on. This guide will teach you the shadow’s weakness and how to easily counter and defeat it.

What is Phantom Mage’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

The shadow is weak to wind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phantom Mage is the second Monad Door enemy you’ll come across in the Yabbashah block of Tartarus. It is weak to wind, resists electricity and also reflects light. While just a regular shadow, it is particularly tricky to fight. This enemy can wipe out your entire party with the instant-kill light skills, Hamaon, Mahama, and Makougaon.

What makes this especially bad is that these skills have a medium chance of success, and as such, if you aren’t lucky, you and your party members will be wiped out. It’s also worth noting that if any party member has a Persona that’s weak to light, the shadow’s attacks will always land, killing them instantly.

How to beat Phantom Mage in Persona 3 Reload

To counter these attacks, make sure you’re not bringing any Personas or team members that are weak to light to the fight. Additionally, as the shadow resists electricity, bringing Akihiko along for the fight may be inefficient, so swapping him with someone who can deal damage will make the fight much shorter.

As the Phantom Mage is weak to wind attacks, acquiring or equipping any Persona with strong wind skills, like Magaru and Garula, will provide great results. Bringing Yukari into the fight will also be effective as she uses wind skills.

Overall, bringing the best party members and using wind skills and some All-out attacks on the shadow should be enough to take it down.