Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Opulent Hand weakness

More rare chaos.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 08:16 am
Persona 3 promotional image showing Aigis.
You and Aigis will learn what it means to be human. Image via Atlus.

As you reach the final floors of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, some of the last rare enemies finally reveal themselves. One of which is the Opulent Hand.

Recommended Videos

These Rare Shadows are different from other monsters that roam the realm of Tartarus’s overworld. They appear as gold hands and scuttle away from you if you approach them or if they see you from a distance. The only way to initiate a battle is to rush toward them and strike before they can flee.

It’s important not to dismiss these enemies. While they are annoying to fight against, the rewards you obtain from beating one are worth the trouble.

What is Opulent Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Opulent Hand Strike Weakness Persona 3 reload
Another gold hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the previous Rare Shadow Supreme Hand, Opulent Hand in Persona 3 Reload has a weakness. It is weak to Strike physical damage moves, which a lot of the main party have access to.

Outside of that, other attacks deal neutral damage, so if you don’t have a Persona that can deal Strike damage, you should still be able to take it down with relative ease.

Opulent Hands are rare enemies that spawn from the 119th floor (119F) all the way until the 144th floor (144F) and give a large amount of EXP and high-value items. Its dropped items are also required for certain Elizabeth requests missions much later in the story.

This isn’t the last Rare Shadow you will encounter, but thankfully it’s one of the easiest to deal with.

related content
Read Article How to join clubs in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 students stand in a group outside.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to join clubs in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Supreme Hand weakness
Precious Hand Fight Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Supreme Hand weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Should you play Merciless difficulty in Persona 3 Reload?
A Persona 3 party
Category:
Persona
Persona
Should you play Merciless difficulty in Persona 3 Reload?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: How to complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger
Persona 3 main character sitting
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: How to complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Read Article All Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Mitsuru.
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to join clubs in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 students stand in a group outside.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to join clubs in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Supreme Hand weakness
Precious Hand Fight Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Supreme Hand weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Should you play Merciless difficulty in Persona 3 Reload?
A Persona 3 party
Category:
Persona
Persona
Should you play Merciless difficulty in Persona 3 Reload?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: How to complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger
Persona 3 main character sitting
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: How to complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Read Article All Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Mitsuru.
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 4, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.