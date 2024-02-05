Persona 3 Reload: Opulent Hand weakness

As you reach the final floors of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, some of the last rare enemies finally reveal themselves. One of which is the Opulent Hand.

These Rare Shadows are different from other monsters that roam the realm of Tartarus’s overworld. They appear as gold hands and scuttle away from you if you approach them or if they see you from a distance. The only way to initiate a battle is to rush toward them and strike before they can flee.

It’s important not to dismiss these enemies. While they are annoying to fight against, the rewards you obtain from beating one are worth the trouble.

What is Opulent Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Another gold hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the previous Rare Shadow Supreme Hand, Opulent Hand in Persona 3 Reload has a weakness. It is weak to Strike physical damage moves, which a lot of the main party have access to.

Outside of that, other attacks deal neutral damage, so if you don’t have a Persona that can deal Strike damage, you should still be able to take it down with relative ease.

Opulent Hands are rare enemies that spawn from the 119th floor (119F) all the way until the 144th floor (144F) and give a large amount of EXP and high-value items. Its dropped items are also required for certain Elizabeth requests missions much later in the story.

This isn’t the last Rare Shadow you will encounter, but thankfully it’s one of the easiest to deal with.