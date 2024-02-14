If you’re hitting the Miracle Hand in Persona 3 Reload and it’s miraculously healing itself back with your hits, you’re not hallucinating. This enemy has no weaknesses—in fact, you end up making it stronger when attacking it.

This characteristic makes Miracle Hand an annoying foe to fight against, though it’s not the only rare shadow that behaves like that. This means you have a limited amount of time to take it down before it escapes, so efficiency is key. Here are Miracle Hand’s weaknesses (or lack thereof) in Persona 3 Reload.

Miracle Hand weakness in Persona 3 Reload

The Miracle Hand doesn’t have a weakness in Persona 3 Reload. And if that wasn’t frustrating enough, it absorbs everything but Almighty damage, making it even harder to take down. This leaves a couple of viable options, and though they all get the job done, some are simpler than others.

Welp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Miracle Hand in Persona 3 Reload

The Miracle Hand absorbs most of what you throw at it, so you’re going to bring in the big guns. You have three options: Almighty damage, using an elemental Break skill, or spending a Theurgy. We haven’t tried taking down a Miracle Hand with special swords that ignore resistance, however.

Almighty damage is the quickest option if you have the tools for it. You either need a Persona with an ability that deals Almighty damage, or you need a Gem that lets you throw an Almighty skill against it. Koromaru has Virus Breath by default, which also lets you chop at its health bar before the protagonist’s turn even begins.

Here are some of the options we’ve used:

Lilith (Devil, 65): Learns Megidola at level 66.

Learns Megidola at level 66. Kaiwan (Star, 42): Has Virus Breath by default and is available as a Shuffle Time reward in the top half of Tziah.

Has Virus Breath by default and is available as a Shuffle Time reward in the top half of Tziah. Samael (Death, 41): Learns Megido at level 44.

Learns Megido at level 44. Megidola Gem and Megidolaon Gem if you don’t have a Persona with Almighty damage.

Luckily, Miracle Hand has such a small HP pool that you should take it down before it gets a chance to escape.

Make sure it doesn't wait too long or it'll leave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aside from Almighty damage, you can break its resistance to a specific element with Break skills, making the Miracle Hand susceptible to it. If you go that route, it helps to use an element on one of your party members—for instance, using Wind Break so Yukari can start throwing her Wind abilities at it in the same turn. That confluence of elements isn’t necessary, but it helps you get some damage in before the Almighty Hand makes a run for it. We haven’t tried this method since we always go towards Almighty, but it should work.

Lastly, if you have a full Theurgy bar to spare and don’t want to go through the hassle of taking down the Miracle Hand, you can spend a Theurgy on it. Yes, it’s very much overkill, but it works. Yukari‘s Theurgy bar fills up quickly if someone in the party is using a physical-based Persona since you’re healing often, and she’s our main choice.

If the Miracle Hand spawns with minions, use a single-target Theurgy against it to take it out of the equation, then exploit the minions’ weaknesses to help you get an All-Out Attack and, more importantly, a Shuffle Time at the end. Extra XP has rarely been sweeter.