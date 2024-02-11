Persona 3 Reload: How to get Max Safety Shoes

Elizabeth is one of Persona 3 Reload‘s many mysterious characters who serves as an attendant in the Velvet Room. Throughout the game, she gives you many quests through Requests, and one of them is to get her a pair of the new and trendy Max Safety Shoes.

From 7/9, Elizabeth’s Request 40 becomes available. She asks you to get her a pair of special shoes. To claim the quest, head to the Paulownia Mall, and you’ll see Elizabeth outside the Velvet Room, where you can talk to her. Upon doing this, you’ll notice the request called “I’d like to see a pair of Max Safety Shoes.”

You have two ways to get these shoes in Persona 3 Reload, and one is much more convenient than the other.

Persona 3 Reload Request 40: I’d like to see a pair of Max Safety Shoes

This is just one of many quests you’ll tackle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first way to get the Max Safety shoes is by tuning into Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on a Sunday morning, specifically on 7/12. You can tune into the program on the TV in your room or the one in the hallway on the ground floor in the Iwatodai dorm. This specific day is the only time you can get these shoes through the morning sales show.

You also need at least 9800 yen in your wallet before you can purchase it. If you don’t have the money, grinding out floors in Tartarus will be the quickest way to get it. Once you have the money, you can purchase the Max Safety Shoes and get two Instant Curry, an SP item, as a bonus. Purchasing it through the channel also means you’ll have to wait a few days for it to be delivered.

Alternatively, if you, for some reason, were not able to get it on 7/12, you can also purchase the shoes somewhere else, but it’ll cost you much more money than the previous method. You’ll also have to wait a bit longer. Starting from 7/19, you can purchase items from the Shady-Looking Man at Port Island Station. One of these items is the Max Safety Shoes, but this time, it will cost you 20,000 yen.

These are the only two methods you can use to acquire this item. Once you’ve purchased the shoes, head back to the Velvet Room and speak to Elizabeth to get three Twilight Fragments as a reward. These can be used to acquire items through locked chests in Tartarus.