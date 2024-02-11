Category:
Persona 3 Reload: How to find a Christmas Star

Chasing the star.
Abdul Saad
Published: Feb 11, 2024 03:53 pm
Image showing Elizabeth giving you the quest.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Persona 3 Reload, players accept many quests from the Velvet Room attendant, Elizabeth, through Requests. She asks you to get her a Christmas Star as one of these Requests. 

If you’re having trouble finding where to get this item, worry not, as this guide will explain how to get the Christmas Star in Persona 3 Reload and everything you need to know before doing so. 

Persona 3 Reload Request 43: Bring me a Christmas star

Image showing the Christmas star quest.
One of the many quests you can take on. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

From 7/9 (June 9), Elizabeth’s Request 43 becomes available. For this quest, she asks you to get her a “Christmas star.” To accept this request, just go to Paulownia Mall and head towards the Velvet Room. You should see her standing outside the door where you can talk to her to accept the request. Upon doing this, you’ll notice the request called “Bring me a Christmas Star.” In reality, this item isn’t a star but a plant that looks like one called Poinsettia. It’s also worth noting that this Request has a deadline of 8/4 (August 4), and after that, you won’t be able to accept it.

Persona 3 Reload Christmas Star location

Image showing Fuuka who gives you the item.
You can get the item from Fuuka. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To acquire the plant, head to the dorm at nighttime, where you should see Fuuka somewhere on the ground floor with an exclamation mark above her head. If you, for some reason, don’t find her here, it means you’ll have to wait another day to complete the quest, but she’s mostly available this month.

Talking to her will trigger a new line of dialogue where she gives you the item, and tells you everything about it. After receiving the plant from her, head back to Elizabeth to give her the item, and she will reward you with the accessory item, Jack’s Gloves.

