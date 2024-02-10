Persona 3 Reload: How to attempt a hundred shrine visits

From Aug. 8 in Persona 3 Reload, you get another precious Elizabeth request that tasks you with attempting a hundred shrine visits—which sounds absurd until you realize it isn’t too tedious.

While the task might seem daunting at first, it’s honestly not that bad. You won’t need to go 100 times to complete it. Instead, you just need to show up at a specific location a few times in a row to tick it off your Request sheet before moving on to the next one. So, how exactly does it all work, and what do you get for your trouble at the end?

How to complete Persona 3 Reload Request 54

Shrine side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Request 54 in Persona 3 Reload, head over to Naganaki Shrine after school and pray in front of the shrine a total of three times. Don’t confuse it with the fortune box to the side. I’m talking about the main shrine in the center of the area.

You can pray at the shrine as much as you like without wasting your afternoon Social Link chance, but you need to come back here for three consecutive days before doing whatever else you were planning. After three days and three prayers, you get the key item you need.

Return to Elizabeth in the Velvet Room, and she’ll give you Lime Swimwear as a reward. I’m not entirely sure how Lime Swimwear and Shrines coincide with each other, but no one’s complaining.