Persona 3 Reload: Grieving Tiara weakness

Persona 3 Reload is a fun game with an interesting combat system and memorable enemies. Unfortunately, many stronger enemies are just pallet swaps of other weaker ones. The Grieving Tiara is an enemy you will see as you climb Tartarus. Thankfully, it always has a weakness.

What is Grieving Tiara’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Grieving Tiara. Image via Megami Tensei Wiki

Grieving Tiara is weak to Fire attacks in Persona 3 Reload. Because of this, I recommend bringing Junpei with you. While Junpei is not the best party member, he has strong Fire abilities that will help you make quick work of enemies like the Grieving Tiara.

Where to find Grieving Tiara in Persona 3 Reload

You can find Grieving Tiara in the first Arqa tier of Tartarus on floors 23 to 64. This is the second area you unlock after defeating the first Full Moon Boss. Like most common enemies on these floors, Grieving Tiara will be around level 10 and often be in small groups of two or three enemies.

How to fight Grieving Tiara in Persona 3 Reload

For the most part, you should have no problems defeating a Grieving Tiara. Simply attack it with a Fire ability (Agi works fine) and knock it down. Then, knock out all other enemies that attack you with the Grieving Tiara and take them out with one elegant All-Out attack.

A Grieving Tiara is Immune to Ice attacks. It also fights using Ice attacks, but even if it hits a character like Akihiko (who is weak to these types of attacks), it shouldn’t give you too much trouble. Sure, Akihiko may lose a turn, but it’s not a huge deal. Occasionally, a Grieving Tiara can also freeze a party member, but that happens very rarely.

Different variations of Grieving Tiara in Persona 3 Reload

There are different variations of the Grieving Tiara. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enemies that use the same enemy model, like the Grieving Tiara, often have a different name and color. One particularly nasty version of this enemy is the Shouting Tiara, which you can fight in the second Monad Passage. Fortunately, these enemies always have a weakness, so use that to your advantage.