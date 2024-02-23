Persona 3 Reload: Cruel Greatsword weakness

Persona 3 Reload‘s Tartarus is a sinister tower of challenges that can feel both endless and insurmountable at times. Amidst the endless grind, however, are a few standout boss fights, and the Cruel Greatsword is one of these particularly nasty foes.

The Cruel Greatsword certainly lives up to its name, proving a potential roadblock for your exploration of Tartarus. Luckily, like most foes you’ll face, the Cruel Greatsword and its friends have an easily exploitable weakness you can use to breeze through the battle.

What is the Cruel Greatsword weak to in Persona 3 Reload?

The Cruel Greatsword awaits you deep within Tartarus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cruel Greatsword in Persona 3 Reload is weak to Light attacks, which means that Ken and his repertoire of Light damage-dealing attacks will prove invaluable for taking it down. Be careful, however, as it’s entirely immune to Slash and Dark attacks.

The Cruel Greatsword awaits you on Floor 170 of Persona 3 Reload‘s Tower of Tartarus, within the Tziah section that opens up on Oct. 6. To make matters worse, the Cruel Greatsword (a bit of a misnomer, as there’s actually an arm holding it) has backup in the form of two Serpents of Absurdity, making this Guardian fight a particularly tricky one.

The Serpents of Absurdity helping it out, on the other hand, are weak to Ice and immune to Fire. For this fight, it’s best to have Ken focus hard on the Greatsword itself and slam it with high-damage Light attacks while the rest of the party mops up the comparatively squishier Serpents. Make sure you have plenty of SP-restoring items on hand to allow you to keep up a relentless pace of attack, or take a detour to increase your base SP beforehand.

With this knowledge in mind, taking down the Cruel Greatsword will be a cinch, but it’s hardly the last of the dangers Tartarus has to offer you.