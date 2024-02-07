Persona 3 Reload: Bold Checkmate weakness

As you ascend Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, you eventually come across the king of Greedy Shadows called Bold Checkmate. It’s a Greedy Shadow, and while it might look similar to the golden Rare Shadows you encountered earlier in Tartarus, this Shadow works very differently.

When you arrive at this floor in Persona 3 Reload, you’re greeted by the Greedy Shadow at the very beginning. It has taken every treasure chest item on that floor, and a small mini-game has you chasing it around and trying to corner it. If you’re successful, you’ll initiate combat and need to beat it to gain all the floor’s rewards.

What is Greedy Shadow’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bold Checkmate’s main weakness is Slash damage. This is the physical damage type represented by an Arrow Icon. Most other forms of damage work, but Strike should be your go-to when taking this Shadow down.

Unlike other Rare Shadows, Bold Checkmate has a lot more HP, will deal damage to you, and is a lot bigger, making it an actual threat. While it can run away, it’ll mostly be a normal fight up until this point.

Strike physical damage is fairly common for most of your party and their Personas. Aigis, the main protagonist, Junpei, and a bunch of other characters know Strike moves, so you shouldn’t have an issue taking it down.