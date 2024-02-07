Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Bold Checkmate weakness

Greedy Shadow.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 06:29 am
The leader being all emo as usual
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you ascend Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, you eventually come across the king of Greedy Shadows called Bold Checkmate. It’s a Greedy Shadow, and while it might look similar to the golden Rare Shadows you encountered earlier in Tartarus, this Shadow works very differently.

When you arrive at this floor in Persona 3 Reload, you’re greeted by the Greedy Shadow at the very beginning. It has taken every treasure chest item on that floor, and a small mini-game has you chasing it around and trying to corner it. If you’re successful, you’ll initiate combat and need to beat it to gain all the floor’s rewards.

What is Greedy Shadow’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Treasure Hand Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bold Checkmate’s main weakness is Slash damage. This is the physical damage type represented by an Arrow Icon. Most other forms of damage work, but Strike should be your go-to when taking this Shadow down.

Unlike other Rare Shadows, Bold Checkmate has a lot more HP, will deal damage to you, and is a lot bigger, making it an actual threat. While it can run away, it’ll mostly be a normal fight up until this point.

Strike physical damage is fairly common for most of your party and their Personas. Aigis, the main protagonist, Junpei, and a bunch of other characters know Strike moves, so you shouldn’t have an issue taking it down.

Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness
Persona 3 boss Imposing Skyscraper is fighting against the characters
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to find Pine Resin for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find Pine Resin for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Hidetoshi Odagiri (Emperor) Social link guide
A still from the intro movie
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Hidetoshi Odagiri (Emperor) Social link guide
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to find Potent Medicine for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 promotional image showing Fuuka.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find Potent Medicine for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Wealth Hand and Treasure Hand weaknesses
Treasure Hand Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Wealth Hand and Treasure Hand weaknesses
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.