Persona 3 Reload: Barbaric Beast Wheel weakness

In Persona 3 Reload, the Barbaric Beast Wheel is the second gatekeeper boss battle in Tartarus. It’s found on the 11th floor (11F) in the Thebel block. To defeat the Barbaric Beast Wheel efficiently, you need to know its weakness.

The Barbaric Beast Wheel resembles a lion fused with a single large wheel, and it’s flanked by two Magic Hands that also have a weakness. You only have a limited choice of party members at this stage of Persona 3 Reload, but make sure to bring both Junpei and Yukari with you, as their skills will come in handy.

What is the Barbaric Beast Wheel’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

It knows the game’s up. See it tremble with fear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Barbaric Beast Wheel only has one weakness, and that’s Wind damage, so it’s especially important to include Yukari in your party. Magic Hands are weak to Fire damage, which you’ll be able to dish out with the Leader, and probably with Junpei too. Don’t use Fire damage against the Barbaric Beast Wheel itself, though, as it’s resistant to it.

How to beat the Barbaric Beast Wheel in Persona 3 Reload

This is the moment before the beast dissolved into a puddle of gloop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depending on which party member goes first, start by hitting the Barbaric Beast Wheel with Wind damage (Yukari’s Garu) or hitting each of the Magic Hands with Fire damage (Agi). Each hit will cause a knockdown and give you an extra move, so you can shift from character to character and knock down every enemy in one turn, granting you an All-Out Attack.

The Magic Hands probably won’t survive the first All-Out Attack, so you’ll soon be left with just the Barbaric Beast Wheel. This means you can simply keep hitting it with Garu followed by All-Out Attack, using the Leader and Junpei to heal or buff Yukari if necessary. If she doesn’t need healing or buffing, then the boys can use their basic attacks to help wear the Barbaric Beast Wheel down. Just don’t use their Fire attacks, as the Barbaric Beast Wheel is highly resistant to Fire damage.

Defeating the Barbaric Beast Wheel clears the way to the next floor of Tartarus, but don’t expect any special rewards beyond that. I got no items at all from the fight, but I did get a decent chunk of 711 EXP, which was enough to raise my whole party to level 7. You’re going to need that experience, because the next Gatekeeper boss, the Swift Axle, is a lot tougher. Soon after that, you’ll reach your first border floor.