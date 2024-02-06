Persona 3 Reload has only just been released, but fans are already creating a wide variety of mods to tweak the remake of the 2006 game.

There are plenty of incredible Persona 3 Reload mods already available online, put together entirely by fans, to let you start changing up the game in different ways. Most of the mods we are going to be looking at come from the Persona 3 Reload section on GameBanana, where more mods have been popping up every day.

Here are all the best Persona 3 Reload mods you should already be downloading.

Best Persona 3 Reload mods

Persona 3 Reload Essentials

It’s a mod for your mods. Modception. Image via ATLUS and AnimatedSwine37 on GameBanana.

This first mod from AnimatedSwine37 is a handy tool that makes it much easier for any modifications to take effect. It allows the mods to replace files in the PC version of Personal 3 Reload. Despite seeming like a mod that would only work on PC, it also works with the Xbox version from any digital storefront.

The mod works by using Unreal Essentials to replace the files, so you will need to have a really thorough read of the associated GitHub document to make sure you know exactly how to create and set up your mods beforehand.

Controller UI Overhaul by Pixelguin

A must for console and controller users. Image via ATLUS and Pixelguin on GameBanana.

Next is a mod by Pixelguin which is intended mostly for console users, though it does have a Steam Deck version coming soon. This mod focuses on improving controller button prompts in Persona 3 Reload by focusing on legibility and accuracy. There are variants for Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation 4 and 5, and that Steam Deck on that’s on the way.

FES Makoto Costume

Relive Persona 3 FES with this mod. Image via ATLUS and MadMax1960 on GameBanana.

This is a simple yet fun mod by MadMax1960 that replaces the model for the Reload version of Persona 3 protagonist Makoto Yuki with the FES model, but only when he is dressed in the normal geko outfit when in battle. This means the model is not slot-exclusive, even though it is a full-body model. It also means the model will not destroy the regular models and is compatible with other outfits.

This is sure to be a blast from the past for players who remember Persona 3 FES fondly and want to bring a bit of a retro feel to Persona 3 Reload.

Mod Loader Enabled

It’s simple, but it works. Image via ATLUS and Pixelguin on GameBanana.

This is another mod by Pixelguin that allows players to check their mod loader quickly by changing the Press Any Button text on the title screen to Mod Loader Enabled. If you see the Mod Loader Enabled text then your mod loader is definitely working.

Uwufied Text

UWU, so kawaii! Image via ATLUS and wudabed on GameBanana.

Please don’t hate me for including this mod on the list. I just love that someone actually went to the effort to make this. Wudabed is the hero we need in the modding community, but not the one we deserve.

The mod makes everything more cutesy and “uwu” by changing all the Rs and the Ls in the main game font to Ws. An example of this is when asking a character if they are freaked out, one of the responses you can pick is: “I’m a wittwe fweaked out.”

The descriptions and taglines of this mod make it all the more endearing, with the tagline being “The worst mod you’ll ever download” and the description saying, “Every character now talks like a terminally online furry.” Wudabed finishes off by writing, “I’m so sorry” but then crossing it out. Never apologize for art, wudabed.

Subbed Opening

Get ready for karaoke night with this mod. Image via ATLUS and wudabed on GameBanana.

Wudabed’s talent for creating silly but super fun Persona 3 Reload mods doesn’t end with the Uwufied Text. This one is a little less silly than that, but still a lot of fun.

The Subbed Opening mod puts subtitles over the song used in Persona 3 Reload‘s opening, so you can have a mini karaoke session. That is all you get with this mod, but do you really need anything else? It’s a must for those who love the opening song (Full Moon Full by Azumi Takahashi) and are partial to a bit of light singing with their gaming.

Persona 3 Graphical Enhancement ‘Mod’

With SSGI. Image via ATLUS and TysoPiccaso2 on Reddit.

Last but not least is a graphical enhancement mod that was actually posted to Reddit as the creator was unable to upload it to GameBanana or Nexus Mods. This is less of a mod and more a set of instructions on how to add SSGI lighting, though I am going to include it as it is technically still a “mod,” of sorts. As well as including the SSGI lighting, the mod also offers some optional enhancements, such as higher-resolution shadows.

Without SSGI. Image via ATLUS and TysoPiccaso2.

The original post on Reddit goes into detail on how to get started with this Persona 3 mod, which is available for both Xbox and Steam players. If you want to try it out on the Xbox, you will need to install the Universal Unreal Unlocker for the Unreal Engine 4 program. The Steam version doesn’t require any downloads. All you need to do is find Engine.ini, paste the required commands into it, and then make the INI read-only.

The full list of commands can be found on the original Reddit thread.