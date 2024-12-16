Forgot password
A witch and her skeletal warriors stand upon an altar filled with blood which itself is located within a stone construction inspired by Aztec architecture in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Where to put the Sacrificial Heart in Path of Exile 2

Here's what to do with this strange and mysterious item.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Published: Dec 16, 2024 01:38 pm

In Path of Exile 2 there are many sidequests. A good chunk of them, however, do not appear in your log, and force you to figure out the details yourself.

The Sacrificial Heart quest is one of those, and it can be quite confusing. So, here’s your go-to explanation on where to put the Sacrifical Heart and gain extra levels in PoE 2.

What to do with the Sacrificial Heart in PoE 2

A character's inventory showing a plethora of jewels, runes, orbs, and other items, including the Sacrificial Heart resembling a human heart but much larger in Path of Exile 2.
The Sacrificial Heart promises two passive skill points but the location of this “proper place” is left unexplained. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sacrificial Heart is a quest item obtained via a random drop from mobs in the Trial of Sacrifice area of Aggorat, the penultimate zone of early access PoE 2‘s third Act. It is a large heart and appears as a quest item, though no quest will show up in your log once you pick it up.

To use it correctly, you will have to take the Heart to a Sacrificial Altar located within the same zone as the item itself.

On my map, the Altar can be found in the northeastern part of the zone, secluded at the end of a narrow pathway and showing up as Blood Sacrifice on the game’s map. It prompts you to place the Sacrificial Heart on it after you pick up the Sacrificial Dagger lying on the steps before it. Once you place the Heart onto the altar and have your character stab it to let its blood flow, you will gain two extra Passive Skill Points to be spent as you see fit. This is equal to two extra levels and can be of tremendous help in the area of Aggorat and especially against Doryani, Act Three’s final boss, who has a ton of fire and physical damage and can one-shot most unassuming players.

